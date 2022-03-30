New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Vaccines Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248497/?utm_source=GNW



Increase in Zoonotic Diseases



The number, frequency, and variety of zoonotic disease outbreaks have increased dramatically during the last century. These occurrences, which are caused by infections spilling from animal hosts to humans, may have increased by more than thrice in the previous decade, with the incidence of novel zoonotic illnesses infecting humans quadrupling within the same time period. Currently, zoonotic illnesses account for 60% of all new infectious diseases in humans. Animal viruses can infect people directly or indirectly, depending on whether they come into touch with wild or farmed animals. These intermediary hosts function as “mixing vessels,” allowing diseases to evolve genetically and infect humans. And, in recent times, human-to-animal interaction has expanded substantially, increasing the potential of zoonotic disease epidemics. Growing zoonotic diseases has boosted the demand for veterinary vaccines globally.



DNA Vaccine Represents New Frontier In Vaccine Technology



Vaccines based on DNA represent a new frontier in vaccine technology. This technique has a significant use in the veterinary field. DNA vaccines have already made inroads into several areas of veterinary medicine. However, while creating DNA vaccines for animals, numerous critical concerns must be addressed, including whether the vaccine is efficacious and cost effective in comparison to already available alternatives. Another key topic to address is how to utilise this new technology in a variety of scenarios, from the domestic pet to individual fish in fisheries with thousands of animals, to wildlife disease management programmes. In certain situations, DNA vaccines offer an intriguing alternative for immunisation, but in others, the current methods are not enough. A variety of veterinary diseases and the development being made using DNA vaccine technology. Moreover, DNA vaccines can be used for simultaneous immunizations against many pathogens and are relatively less expensive to manufacture and store. Hence, in near future DNA vaccines are expected to witness a significant growth.



Global Veterinary Vaccines Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Companion Animal

• Dogs

• Cats



Global Veterinary Vaccines Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Technology

• Live Attenuated Vaccines

• Inactivated Vaccines

• Toxoid Vaccines

• Recombinant Vaccines

• Other Technology



Global Veterinary Vaccines Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type

• Porcine Vaccines

• Poultry Vaccine

• Livestock Vaccine

• Companion Animal Vaccine

• Aquaculture Vaccines

• Other Type



Global Veterinary Vaccines Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Livestock

• Cattle

• Pigs

• Poultry

• Other Livestock



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• U.S. Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Europe Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Germany Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Spain Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• United Kingdom Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Asia Pacific Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• China Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



LAMEA Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Brazil Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Turkey Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Saudi Arabia Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Africa Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UAE Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Zoetis Inc.

• Virbac Pharmaceutical

• Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

• Merck Animal Health

• Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL)

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro)

• Biogenesis Bago SA

• Hester Biosciences

• Hipra Pharmaceutical Company



Overall world revenue for Veterinary Vaccines Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



