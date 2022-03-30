Global Orthodontics Market Focus on to Ensure CAGR Growth of 16.50% and Market Size of $13,213.30 Million by Forecast Period 2022-2028 | Growth Opportunity Analysis by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research published a report, titled, "Orthodontics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Instruments, Suppliers), by End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". According to the report, the global Orthodontics industry generated $ 5,285.10 Million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $ 13,213.30 Million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 16.50% from 2022 to 2028.



Orthodontics Market is a field in dental science that specializes in the diagnosis, prevention, and correction of mal-positioned teeth and jaws, and misaligned bite patterns. The Orthodontics Market consists of transparent aligners, brackets, elastics, ligation wires, Orthodontics Market appliances, mouth guards, and retainers for the treatment of dental problems such as crowded teeth, loss of spacing between teeth, growth deficiencies, excessive spacing, and malocclusions due to genetics. With the growing demand of ensuring good dental hygiene and oral health is increasingly, the market for Orthodontics Market procedures is growing rapidly. In addition, high incidence of malocclusion, increase in common dental disorders globally, increased use of dental care by ageing population, and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry operations will drive the growth of market during the forecast period. The rise in the number of Orthodontics Market problems such as crossbite, overcrowding, diastema, and influx have increased the demand for brackets substantially, which will drive the growth of the Orthodontics Market in the near future. Orthodontics Market brackets are made with several material types such as ceramic, metals, plastic or combination materials which are used for dental correction and commonly s misaligned teeth. This factor will contribute in the growth of market in future.

Moreover, the adoption of advanced imaging technology, adaption of technology and oral healthcare in the endodontics and Orthodontics Market industry and treatment planning software are further expected drive the market growth in the coming years. Increased market developments such as 3D printing technology which is used to create personalized dental devices and promotes essential oral wellness and quality of life for more experienced adults is estimated to further enhance the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors like poor dental care access in underdeveloped and developing nations, shortage of dental healthcare infrastructure in rural areas high cost of advanced Orthodontics Market treatments and limited reimbursement, side effects are expected to limit the growth of the global Orthodontics Market over the coming years.

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Orthodontics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.50% during the forecast period.

The Orthodontics market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 5,285.10 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13,213.30 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Orthodontics market.



List of Prominent Players in the Orthodontics Market:

DB Orthodontics

G&H Orthodontics

Henry Schein Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M

Unitek

Align Technology Inc.

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

American Orthodontics

DENTSPLY International

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increase in number of Teeth Malocclusion to Increase Demand for Orthodontics Market Products

Malocclusion is one of the most common oral problem, and ranked third among worldwide dental health disease problem. Malocclusion means having crooked teeth or a poor bite, where bite means the way the upper and lower teeth line up with each other. The rising number of cases of dental malocclusions worldwide is one of the factor for the Orthodontics Market growth during the forecast period. According to Align Technology, one of the major players in the industry, there are approximately 12 million cases of dental misalignment and malocclusion around the world seeking treatment in 2020. Many private and public organization have initiated prevention and awareness programs to address the increasing prevalence of malocclusions, which is expected to boost the demand for Orthodontics Market products over the coming years.

Ongoing advancement of technology in the products will drive the market.

The increasing use of dental 3D scanners and dental imaging has reduced the need for handwritten descriptions and aided in effective treatment planning with virtual images of the patient’s jaw, teeth, and mouth which is expected to drive the market growth in the near future. The introduction of technologically advanced diagnostic tools by manufacturers for the clinical diagnosis of oral health and detection of misaligned teeth has enhanced the treatment quality. Moreover, use of CAD/CAM & 3D technologies, IoT software and AI-based technologies with dental and Orthodontics Market techniques is driving the Orthodontics Market growth over the coming years.

Restraints

Expensive procedures might restrict market growth

The high costs associated with various treatment options is the major factors restraining the growth of market during the forecast period. With an increasing number of interest of patient populations for Orthodontics Market every year for various purposes, the concern associated with high treatment costs is the only reason for backing out of considerable amount of population. Treatment cost is based on type, length and location of treatment, age of the patient and the availability of dental insurance. With most of the insurance company in underdeveloped and developing countries not recognizing the need of Orthodontics Market surgery and classifying them as elective surgery will restrain the growth of the Orthodontics Market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The North America region accounted for the major market share of in the year 2021 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period due to factors such as growing elderly population, technical advancements in Orthodontics Market and increased insurance coverage of Orthodontics Market by insurance companies.

Besides, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to factors like enhancing economic conditions, technological advancements in medical sciences, an increase in the number of affordable dental services, increasing young population, growing numbers of malocclusion problems and an increase in emergence of dental practice in the region. Moreover, increasing income and growing awareness on oral health are further expected to drive the growth of this regional segment in the coming years.

The growth for the European Orthodontics Market is due to the rise in the aging population and rising incidences of oral diseases such as dental caries, periodontal diseases, tooth decay, and malocclusion. The oral diseases are increasing due to the Lack of proper oral hygiene and tobacco use; for instance, in 2019, 3.5 billion people are suffering from oral diseases, driving the growth for Orthodontics Market in the European region.

The Middle East and Africa market is showing potential growth in the current period. Orthodontics Market treatment options are in high demand due to the aesthetic appeal as well as the treatment being considered as minimally invasive in nature which has further stimulated the demand for the Middle East & Africa Orthodontics Market over the forecast period.

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5,285.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 13,213.30 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 16.50% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Product Type Instruments Suppliers

End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered DB Orthodontics

G&H Orthodontics

Henry Schein Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M

Unitek

Align Technology Inc.

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

American Orthodontics

DENTSPLY International Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

