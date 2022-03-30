Vyant Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results and Provides Strategic and Business Highlights

Highlights



Focused as a pure-play drug discovery and development biotechnology company

Primary work on the discovery of small molecule therapeutics to treat neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases for Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (“CDD”), and familial Parkinson’s Disease

Streamlined the business focus; pursuing the divestiture of wholly-owned subsidiary vivoPharm to exit CRO services business to focus on drug discovery

Entered into a strategic collaboration with Organo Therapeutics to accelerate 3D organoid disease modeling and identification of novel therapeutics to treat familial Parkinson’s Disease in Q1, 2022

Cash position at December 31, 2021 was $20.6 million



CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), is an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company’s central nervous system (“CNS”) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Vyant Bio’s current programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders (“CDD”) and familial Parkinson’s Disease (“PD”). The Company’s approach to drug discovery focuses on de-risking candidate selection, thereby improving the known effectiveness of drugs discovered earlier in the development cycle. Today, Vyant Bio will report its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 highlights and business updates in a conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30am ET.

“Vyant Bio is committed to transforming into a pure-play drug discovery and development biotech company. We are incorporating the use of quantitative biomarkers that we believe are unique to our Rett and CDD programs that should provide meaningful human-biology-derived, preclinical signals of potential drug efficacy before the commencement of clinical trials”, stated Robert T. Fremeau PhD, the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer.

“We believe our drug discovery approaches will demonstrate a capital efficient and effective way to identify novel and repurposed therapeutics to treat patients with severe neurological conditions and will thereby maximize value to our shareholders,” stated Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Vyant Bio.

Vyant Bio filed its Year-End 2021 on Form 10-K today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to Vyant Bio’s Form 10-K for more detailed information with respect to our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

YEAR-END 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, we commenced the process to sell the vivoPharm business. Therefore the vivoPharm business is classified as a held-for-sale asset and its financial information as discontinuing operations as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021. Continuing operations as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 consists of Vyant Bio and StemoniX, Inc.

Revenue from continuing operations for 2021 was $1.1 million as compared with $867 thousand in 2020. Cost of goods sold – service aggregated $408 thousand in 2021 and $384 thousand in 2020. Cost of goods sold – product aggregated $1.4 million and $717 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Substantially all of our revenue from continuing operations was generated from our Maple Grove facility. As we move this facility to internal research and development activities in 2021, the costs for this facility will have a corresponding shift to research and development costs in 2022.

Research and development costs for 2021 increased to $4.3 million as compared with $3.2 million in 2020 which was the result of increased headcount, lab and professional service costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased from $2.7 million in 2020 to $8.4 million in 2021 which reflects post-merger public company costs.

Overall, the net loss of $8.7 million in 2020 increased to $40.9 million in 2021. The 2021 net loss includes $26.0 million of non-cash expenses as well as $2.3 million of merger related expenses. The net loss from continuing operations aggregated $18.6 million and included non-cash expenses of $4.8 million as well as $2.3 million in merger related costs. The net loss of $22.3 million from discontinuing operations included a $20.2 million goodwill impairment charge and other non-cash expenses aggregating approximately $1.0 million.

Vyant Bio’s Conference Call and Webcast and Information

Vyant Bio’s management will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:30am ET to discuss the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 results and provide strategic business updates as well as answer questions. Event information is below:

Event: Investor Conference Call and Webcast for the Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 8:30am ET

Dial In: Toll Free: 1.877.545.0523 Conference ID: 449263

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2756/44775

The live event will be recorded and available for replay. The conference call and webcast details are also included inside the Investors section of the Vyant Bio corporate website at www.vyantbio.com.

The event will be recorded and archived. Replay information is below:

Conference Call Replay Information:

Toll Free: 1.877.481.4010 Replay Passcode: 44775

Webcast Replay Information: https://ir.vyantbio.com/news-events/ir-calendar

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, the “Company”) (Nadsaq:VYNT), is an innovative biotechnology company focused on identifying unique biological targets and novel and repurposed therapeutics. Vyant Bio has built a platform of therapeutics to treat neurological developmental and degenerative diseases, with current programs targeting Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders (“CDD”), and Parkinson’s Disease. The Company’s approach to drug discovery integrates human-derived biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to de-risk candidate selection, with the goal of improving the known effectiveness of drugs discovered earlier in the development cycle. Vyant Bio’s management believes that drug discovery needs to progressively shift to more efficient methods as the widely used models for predicting safe and effective drugs have under-performed, as evidenced by the significant time and cost of bringing novel drugs to market. By combining sophisticated data science capabilities with highly functional human cell derived disease models, Vyant Bio seeks to leverage its current ability to screen and test therapeutic candidates, which will allow for creating a unique approach to assimilating data that supports decision making iteratively throughout the discovery phase of drug development to identify both novel and repurposed CNS candidates.

Forward Looking Statements:

This shareholder letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Vyant Bio, Inc.’s expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, and potential for our services, future revenues or growth, or the potential for future strategic transactions in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in our attempts to discover drug candidates, partner with pharmaceutical and other biotechnology companies, achieve profitability, adapt to the global coronavirus pandemic, raise capital to meet our liquidity needs, realize the anticipated benefits of the merger of StemoniX, Inc. and Cancer Genetics, Inc., and other risks discussed in the Vyant Bio, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Vyant Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Vyant Bio, Inc.

(Formerly Known as Cancer Genetics, Inc.)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Shares and USD in Thousands)

December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,608 $ 792 Trade accounts and other receivables 434 357 Inventory 475 415 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 895 223 Assets of discontinuing operations – current 802 - Total current assets 23,214 1,787 Non-current assets: Fixed assets, net 1,020 1,031 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 673 1,095 Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 1,221 136 Assets of discontinuing operations – non-current 11,508 - Total non-current assets 14,422 2,262 Total Assets $ 37,636 $ 4,049 Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 740 $ 1,300 Accrued expenses 764 162 Deferred revenue 74 92 Obligations under operating leases, current portion 174 486 Obligation under finance lease, current portion 157 - Other current liabilities - 9 Liabilities of discontinuing operations – current 3,522 - Total current liabilities 5,431 2,049 Obligations under operating leases, less current portion 516 627 Obligations under finance leases, less current portion 293 - Share-settlement obligation derivative - 1,690 Accrued interest - 277 Long-term debt 57 6,839 Liabilities of discontinuing operations – non-current 49 - Total Liabilities 6,346 11,482 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16) Temporary Equity Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 4,700 shares authorized, 0 and 4,612 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (liquidation value of $0 and $11,732, respectively, as of December 31, 2021 and 2020) - 12,356 Series B Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 4,700 shares authorized, 0 and 3,489 shares issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (liquidation value of $0 and $15,707, respectively, as of December 31, 2021 and 2020) - 16,651 Series C Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 (liquidation value of $0 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020) - - Total Temporary Equity - 29,007 Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Preferred stock, authorized 9,764 shares $ 0.0001 par value, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 - - Common stock, authorized 100,000 shares, $0.0001 par value, 28,993 and 2,594 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 3 - Additional paid-in capital 110,174 1,514 Accumulated comprehensive loss (74 ) - Accumulated deficit (78,813 ) (37,954 ) Total Common Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 31,290 (36,440 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 37,636 $ 4,049

Vyant Bio, Inc.

(Formerly Known as Cancer Genetics, Inc.)

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Shares and USD in Thousands)