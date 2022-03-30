Insights on the Data Center Cooling Global Market to 2027 - by Solution, Services, Type of Cooling, Cooling Technology, Type of Data Center, Vertical and Region

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center cooling market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Data center cooling refers to equipment, techniques and processes employed for maintaining an ideal operating temperature within a data center facility. It assists in transferring heat energy into the external atmosphere and enhancing the overall performance of these facilities by reducing downtime caused by overheating. Moreover, as it is cost-effective, energy-efficient and environment-friendly, data center operators across the globe are adopting these cooling systems. Some of the technologies employed for data center cooling include evaporative cooling, immersion systems, free cooling, calibrated vector cooling (CVC), chilled water systems, direct-to-chip cooling and liquid cooling.



With the rising data center density, numerous organizations are introducing innovative ways for cooling computer systems to improve efficiency and maximize uptime. For instance, Google is employing seawater to maintain the temperature in one of its data centers in Hamina, Finland. This system does not create carbon emissions as it uses cold water for cooling the devices and equipment. Similarly, Facebook is using captured rainwater for cooling data centers.

Moreover, AdeptDC, a smart assistant, depends on machine learning to read CPU and GPU temperatures and aids data center managers in knowing when and how much cooling is needed. Furthermore, governments in various countries are mandating environmental regulations concerning the emission and power consumption efficiency of data center operations. This, in turn, is resulting in the rising demand for eco-friendly data center cooling solutions around the world.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center cooling market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on solution, services, type of cooling, cooling technology, type of data center and vertical.



Breakup by Solution:

Air Conditioning

Chilling Units

Cooling Towers

Economizer Systems

Liquid Cooling Systems

Control Systems

Others

Breakup by Services:

Consulting

Installation and Deployment

Maintenance and Support

Breakup by Type of Cooling:

Room-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

Breakup by Cooling Technology:

Liquid-Based Cooling

Air-Based Cooling

Breakup by Type of Data Center:

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Research and Education Institutions

Government and Defense

Retail

Energy

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Airedale International Air Conditioning, Asetek, Black Box Corporation, Climaveneta Climate Technologies, Coolcentric, Emerson Electric, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Netmagic, Nortek Air Solutions, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ GmbH and Vertiv, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the expected growth rate of the global data center cooling market?

2. What are the key factors driving the global data center cooling market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center cooling market?

4. What is the breakup of the global data center cooling market based on the solution?

5. What is the breakup of the global data center cooling market based on the services?

6. What is the breakup of the global data center cooling market based on the type of cooling?

7. What is the breakup of the global data center cooling market based on the cooling technology?

8. What is the breakup of the global data center cooling market based on the vertical?

9. What are the key regions in the global data center cooling market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global data center cooling market?



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lf0ht

