Military Shelter Market Report 2022-2032

Global military shelter market was valued at US$xx million in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of US$xx million by 2032. Reduction in research & development (R&D) in defence sector and reduced defense programs funding as a consequence of the recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to the decline in growth of the market in the year 2020. However, the decline in the growth of the market is short term and the market is expected to witness significant growth rate from the year 2021.



There is upsurge in demand for temporary military shelters that are being deployed in a number of countries as a temporary COVID-19 medical center. Furthermore, several contracts associated with the military shelter systems during the pandemic are opportunistic for growth of the market. For instance, in December 2020, AAR had been awarded a $148,357,084 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity follow-on contract to continue C-40 contractor logistics support with Naval Air Systems Command.



COVID-19 Impact on Military Shelter Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has a negative impact on the military shelter market around the globe. The global defence manufacturing networks along with the supply chains have been disrupted, research & development programs have been delayed, and defence budgets have contracted. Such factors have led to the uncertainty in global military shelter market.



The demand for military shelter have been negatively impacted, since 2020. However, the market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate after 2021; due to a number of development strategies adopted by leading market players. For instance, in May 2021, DREHTAINER signed a contract with the Motorola Solutions Germany for the development and manufacture of the containers for the Cellular Networks Deployable (Zellulare Netze Verlegefähig, ZNV) system.



How this Report Will benefit you?



This study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial in-depth analyses for the global military shelter market along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study assists you in evaluating the overall global and regional market for military shelter. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including by drug class, route of administration, usability and distribution channel. Huge opportunities remains in this fast-growing military shelter market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain a competitive edge in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players and finally maximise productivity for your company.



What are the Market Drivers?



Increasing national security threats around the globe primarily drives growth in demand for the innovative military shelter systems. For instance, in 2020, the UK government, in its recent defense budget proposed an increase in defense spending, and it is anticipated to reach over $53 billion. Also, as per the UK Ministry of Defense, the defense spending by the UK in 2019 was USD 48.65 billion, as compared to USD 49.89 billion in 2018.



In addition to this, the military shelter systems such as HTS tentiQ Inflatable Military Shelter offers lucrative features including easy and faster set up that takes up to five minutes for one or two people. Such benefits along with the features associated with the modern military shelter systems fuels its adoption in worldwide defense industry.



Where are the Market Opportunities?



Rising shift of the major shelter manufacturers towards composite shelters is aimed at greater durability, lightweight, and cost efficiency, which are some of the most urged requirements from defense authorities. Consequently, the composites are projected to be the major material used for development of military shelters in the upcoming years.



In addition to this, the long-term military shelter contracts and agreements are opportunistic for growth of the market. For instance, in October 2019, The U.S. Army has signed an agreement with the General Dynamics Mission Systems, through a contract which is valued at $66 million. This project is anticipated to be completed by June 2024. Such agreements among the market players and defense departments of the leading countries is opportunistic for growth of the rigid military shelters segment throughout the forecast period



Competitive Landscape



The military shelter market is a highly competitive market with several global and local players. Some of the major players operating in the market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, AAR Corp, Alaska Structures, General Dynamics, DREHTAINER GmbH, Kärcher Futuretech GmbH, Weatherhaven, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., HDT Global, Sprung Structures, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, HTS tentiQ, Anchor Industries, Inc., UTS Systems, SaaB AB, and Rubb Building Systems.



Such market player have adopted a number of strategies comprising M&A, R&D investment, collaborations, regional expansion, and new product launches. For instance, in June 2019, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) signied a new collaboration agreement with the Lockheed Martin n partnership, to achieve strategic goals and to work together in an innovative way to ensure joint investments are maximised.



In September 2019, HDT Global (HDT) acquired of Berg Companies, Inc., a manufacturer of hard and soft wall shelter systems, fuel and water systems and power management solutions.



