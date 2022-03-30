Finning Provides a Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company” or “we”, “our” or “us”) provides an update on leadership appointments.

Today we are pleased to advise that Kevin Parkes will be returning to our business as of April 1 in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer for Finning International, following treatment and recovery from cancer. In his new role, Kevin will oversee our global operations with a focus on consistent execution across the business as we continue to improve the customer experience in a cost-efficient fashion.

Kevin Parkes joined Finning in the UK in 1996 and has held a variety of progressively senior positions across our global operations. From 2010 to 2015, Kevin was CEO of a leading UK equipment rental company, following Finning’s divestiture of that business. Kevin returned to Finning in 2015 to lead our UK and Ireland construction division and subsequently led our UK & Ireland operations as Managing Director. In January 2019, Kevin assumed the role of President, Finning Canada, leading transformational initiatives to significantly elevate the performance of our Canadian business and position it for future growth.

David Primrose, who served as interim President for Finning Canada during Kevin’s absence, has been appointed to this role on a permanent basis. David has nearly 35 years of experience with Finning in numerous senior level operational and corporate roles in Canada, UK & Ireland, and Finning International. David led the UK and Ireland operations from 2019 to 2021 and, prior to that, held a variety of key operational roles within Finning Canada, including EVP Core Industries and EVP Mining.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin back. This is an excellent opportunity for our global business to benefit from Kevin’s considerable operational experience, while David is well suited to lead Finning Canada, given his vast operational and leadership expertise, along with his deep understanding of our Canadian business. We have a very strong and capable leadership team positioned to capture upcycle opportunities and continue executing on our strategic plan to drive product support, reduce costs, and reinvest free cash flow to compound earnings. With significant growth opportunities ahead of us, the new leadership structure will position us to execute on our global growth strategy even more effectively,” said Scott Thomson, Finning President and CEO.

Finning International is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for nearly 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Amanda Hobson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

(604) 331-4865

amanda.hobson@finning.com

www.finning.com