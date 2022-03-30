AC Immune KOL Webinar on First Clinical Proof of Concept for Alpha-synuclein Diagnostic Shows Breakthrough Potential for Neurodegenerative diseases

a-syn PET tracer, ACI-12589, clinically validated in MSA, potentially enables accelerated development of targeted therapeutics and additional a-syn diagnostics



Another first for validated Morphomer® discovery technology platform in developing small molecules able to selectively target pathological human proteins

AC Immune pipeline includes a-syn diagnostic and multiple a-syn therapeutic candidates

AC Immune on track to deliver seven clinical data readouts in 2022

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, hosted leading research scientist and key opinion leader Dr. Oskar Hansson for a webinar focused on a-synuclein as a diagnostic and therapeutic target in neurodegenerative diseases. AC Immune and Dr Hansson reported at the recent AD/PD™ conference, data showing that AC Immune’s wholly owned a-syn PET tracer ACI-12589 was the first-ever radiotracer to distinguish multiple system atrophy (MSA) from other a-synucleinopathies, i.e. Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Lewy body dementia (LBD), and healthy volunteers.

Over 200 participants from the investment and biopharmaceutical industries participated in the live event featuring presentations from Dr. Oskar Hansson, Senior Consultant in Neurology at Skåne University Hospital and Professor of Neurology at Lund University, Sweden, and AC Immune management. To view the replay of the KOL webinar, please click here

Dr. Oskar Hansson said: “After many years of research we are delighted to report that ACI-12589 is the first investigational radiotracer able to detect MSA in humans. Learnings from this development in MSA may allow for future applications in PD and LBD with ACI-12589 or next-generation tracers. Our team at Skåne University Hospital and Lund University now aims to expand on this research, which has been supported by the Michael J Fox Foundation, to further develop a-syn PET tracers as these are urgently needed tools for diagnosing and monitoring the development of targeted therapeutic interventions for MSA, PD and other a-synucleinopathies.”

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “Together with our collaborators and leveraging our Morphomer® discovery technology, AC Immune scientists continue to drive unparalleled research in neurodegenerative disease. This first clinical proof of concept for ACI-12589 in MSA opens new avenues in translational medicine including a regulatory pathway to discuss biomarker-based development for NeuroOrphan indications. The very first PET images of a-syn in living human brains represent a fundamental advance for the whole neurodegenerative research community. Differentiating MSA from other a-synucleinopathies using this radiotracer will enable more efficient trials, thanks to more accurate patient selection and improved measurements of the impact of targeted therapies. We believe this will accelerate the development of therapeutics for MSA, PD and DLB and contribute to realizing the promise of precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. Importantly, an effective tracer will potentially enable the diagnosis and selection of patients with early-stage disease, thereby improving the chances of successfully developing vaccines to reduce or prevent disease progression.”

During the Webinar, Dr. Hansson provided key points on ACI-12589 data from the first clinical proof-of concept study:

ACI-12589 shows a rapid brain uptake and fast signal equilibrium

Standardized Uptake Value Ratio (SUVR) can be used with occipital or cerebellar grey reference region

Strong binding in expected regions in MSA and complete separation of MSA from other a-synucleinopathies and controls

ACI-12589 is a promising PET tracer supporting a diagnosis of MSA and a-synuclein drug target engagement

In addition to diagnostic candidates, like ACI-12589, the AC Immune pipeline includes small molecule, antibody and vaccine therapeutic candidates targeting a-syn, and other hallmarks of neurodegenerative diseases such as tau and abeta. This year, the Company anticipates reporting a total of seven data readouts on its clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, PD and NeuroOrphan indications.

ACI-12589 is derived from AC Immune’s clinically validated Morphomer® technology platform, which accelerates the design, development and synthesis of conformation-specific, brain penetrant small molecules ideal for use in CNS indications. The Morphomer® platform has generated significant revenues for AC Immune from partnerships with industry leaders in diagnostics and pharmaceutical development and has yielded a growing pipeline of therapeutic and diagnostic candidates in clinical and preclinical development.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU and SG. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, NO and RU.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Saoyuth Nidh

AC Immune

Phone: +41 21 345 91 34

Email:saoyuth.nidh@acimmune.com

Investor Relations

Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA

AC Immune

Phone: +41 21 345 91 91

Email:gary.waanders@acimmune.com

U.S. Media

Shani Lewis

LaVoieHealthScience

Phone: +1 609 516 5761

Email:slewis@lavoiehealthscience.com

U.S. Investors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: +1 212 915 2577

Email:cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com



Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include: the impact of Covid-19 on our business, suppliers, patients and employees and any other impact of Covid-19. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.