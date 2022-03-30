New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195549/?utm_source=GNW



Global CBRN defense market was valued at US$xx million in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of US$xx million by 2032. A number of CBRN defence industry players are witnessing slight negative impact during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disruption in production has been experienced during pandemic along with the slowing demand as workers go home.



However, COVID-19 outbreak has elevated awareness among the developed as well as developing countries against biological threats and has led to the upsurge in usage of protection and detection technologies for mitigation of risk. For instance, usage of gloves, masks, PPE kites, and infrared temperature sensors among others have increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.



COVID-19 Impact on CBRN Defense Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has a significant impact on the global CBRN defense market. The global defence research & development programs have been delayed and defence manufacturing networks along with the supply chains have been disrupted. Such factors have led to the uncertainty in global CBRN defense market.



On the other hand, the companies operating in the defence sector are adopting various strategies to tackle the COVID-19 impact. Also, contracts and agreements of the CBRN defence industry players with defence agencies has created lucrative growth opportunities for market. For instance, in March 2020, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) selected AirBoss of America Corp. announced to provide, 600,000 filters, 100,000 FlexAir Powered Air Purifying Respirator systems, and related accessories.



What are the Market Drivers?



Fluctuating global political outlook, significant rise in frightening terrorism activities, and technological advancements across the weapons & ammunitions systems has led to the demand for CBRN defense systems.



In addition to this, the introduction of CBRN defense projects by defense organizations has boosted growth of the market. For instance, in January 2021, the European Defence Agency (EDA) initiated its Chemical, Biological, Radiological Nuclear Surveillance as Service (CBRN SaaS) project which was aimed at the development of a rapidly deployable 24/7 CBRN surveillance capability.



Where are the Market Opportunities?



The governments across the globe are expected to invest in CBRN defense systems for the future, which is projected to cause rise in, both, local production capacity along with the significant rise in procurement quantity of CBRN defense systems over the next few years. This is opportunistic for growth of the market.



In addition to this, rising trend of CBRN training is projected to create lucrative growth of the market. Such type of training has become essential, to safeguard countries and people from the dreadful effects of chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear hazards – whether in the context of a terrorist incident, warfare, or some another situation.



Competitive Landscape



The CBRN defense market is a highly competitive market with several global and local players. Some of the major players operating in the market are AirBoss of America Corporation, Argon Electronics, Avon Rubber, BioFire Defense, Bioquell, Bruker Corporation, Chemring Group PLC, CNIM Group, FLIR Systems, Leidos, Environics Oy, Smiths Group plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kärcher Futuretech GmbH, MSA Safety, 3M Scott Fire & Safety, Thales Group, and HDT Global.



Such market player have adopted a number of strategies comprising mergers and acquisitions, regional expansion, collaborations, research and development investment, and new product launches. Such strategies are adopted by key players to improve their functionality, the geographical presence, and to generate new revenue streams. For instance, in May 2020, Seawestern partnered with 3m Scott Fire & Safety. Through this partnership, Seawestern has become the distributor of the 3M SCOTT Fire & Safety product line.



