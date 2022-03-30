HCMC ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF THE HEALTHY CHOICE WELLNESS CENTER AT THE CASBAH SPA AND SALON LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA

HOLLYWOOD, FL, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) HCMC announces the Grand Opening of the Healthy Choice Wellness Center at the Casbah Spa and Salon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



The Casbah Spa has been a staple in the Fort Lauderdale community for over 23 years representing the finest in Spa and Salon services. Offering IV treatments within the spa, is a value add to its existing clientele, and by maintaining a relaxing and soothing environment within which to receive the treatments it will make Healthy Choice Wellness Center the local go to place for IV therapy.

The Company also announced that its rebranding is complete and its website is live at HealthyChoiceWellness.com.

Clients can now view the available treatments and ingredient lists at Healthy Choice Wellness’ two locations in Florida and New York, and schedule appointments for treatments directly through the website.

Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC had this to say, “In the past few weeks we have watched concept transform into reality and we could not be happier with our partners at the Casbah Spa. In addition to possible future acquisitions, we are very excited to have both a Company-owned location in New York, and now a licensed location here in Fort Lauderdale fully operational. This gives us two related, yet distinct scalable models to employ as we continue our efforts to organically grow HCMC’s Healthy Choice Wellness Center brand.”

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (www.healthiercmc.com) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Healthy Choice Markets, Inc., Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC, and Healthy Choice Markets 3, LLC, respectively, the Company operates:

Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com)

Paradise Health & Nutrition’s three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items, (www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com)

Mother Earth’s Storehouse, a two store organic and health food and vitamin chain in New York’s Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years. (www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com)



Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy Choice Wellness, LLC, the Company operates:

Healthy Choice Wellness Center (Roslyn Heights, NY) a corporately owned IV therapy center offering multiple IV drip “cocktails” for clients to choose from. These cocktails are designed to help boost immunity, fight fatigue and stress, reduce inflammation, enhance weight loss, and efficiently deliver anti-oxidants and anti-aging mixes. Additionally, there are cocktails for health, beauty and re-hydration. (www.Eirhydration.com, though rebranded website www.HealthyChoiceWellness.com)

The Company also has a licensing agreement for a Healthy Choice Wellness Center at the Casbah Spa and Salon in Fort Lauderdale, FL, offering essentially the same services as the Roslyn Heights, NY location. (Grand Opening and Website www.HealthyChoiceWellness.com)

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty and personal care products on its website www.TheVitaminStore.com.

Additionally, the Company markets its patented Q-Unit™ and Q-Cup® technology. Information on these products and the technology is available on the Company’s website at www.theQcup.com.

