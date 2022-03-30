XpresCheck® Opens COVID-19 Testing Facility at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has opened a new XpresCheck® COVID-19 testing facility at Orlando International Airport (MCO).



XpresCheck is located pre-security, in the South Walk area in the Main Terminal. COVID-19 testing options include a Rapid RT-PCR test and the standard Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

Scott Milford, XpresSpa CEO, said, "We are pleased to be opening a convenient XpresCheck testing facility at Orlando International Airport. Demand for reliable COVID-19 testing remains strong as passengers seek to travel, especially to international destinations. Orlando has been a great market for our XpresSpa wellness locations and we are pleased to be able to complement that offering with health services through XpresCheck.”

“The continuation of airport programs like this one helps us to further enhance our public health surveillance of emerging infectious diseases that have traditionally focused on health clinics after the onset of symptoms, but with the new variant Omicron sub-lineage BA.2 and BA.3 continuing to circulate globally, new openings at locations such as Orlando International Airport help support our continued biosecurity efforts and underscore the importance of continued public-private partnerships,” said Ezra Ernst, CEO, XpresCheck.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 16 locations in 13 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 21 airports globally. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that is providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The Company also recently acquired HyperPointe™, a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship marketing agency servicing the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

