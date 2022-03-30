Vita Inclinata Expands Into the Middle East Market

BROOMFIELD, Colo., WASHINGTON, and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced ALEC Engineering and Contracting (ALEC) piloted the company’s Vita Lifting System in Q4, 2021. ALEC selected Vita Inclinata's Lifting System for field trial after a comprehensive evaluation. The Vita system was initially inspected in the UAE by Astron Certification, in accordance with International and UAE lifting standards.



As a leading construction company in the GCC, ALEC owns and operates its own equipment including 33 cranes, 122 pieces of heavy plant equipment, and 8 hoists. The company has successfully delivered over 100 complex projects across diverse sectors including airports, retail spaces, hotels & resorts, high-rise buildings, and themed projects. The company's focus on pioneering digital technologies enables ground-breaking innovation, increased efficiency, and collaboration with building–technology partners such as Vita. The Vita partnership enables ALEC to gather data on lift speed, ease of placement, time savings, and safety/reduced risk capabilities.

“Dubai’s construction projects are constantly challenged with extreme heat and wind conditions that often create significant safety hazards and extended timelines,” said Caleb Carr, Vita Inclinata CEO. “We are honored ALEC selected our lift system for evaluation and excited to see that our technology performed so well in these high-profile evaluations.”

After a brief training and certification program, ALEC took control of the Vita Load Pilot (VLP) and conducted a multi-week field trial on two separate sites in the UAE. Although the smallest of Vita’s industrial systems, the VLP was pushed to its functional limits and performed flawlessly—providing remote, precision load control without taglines at heights over 200m, traversing or “walking” around corners, and in high-wind conditions.

“As a multi-disciplinary company, ALEC has built a reputation for solving problems by using innovation to help execute complex projects on time, on budget, and safely,” said Imad Itani, Innovation Manager for ALEC. “We were impressed by the Vita Lifting System’s rugged, easy-to-use, semi-automated load control technology that will improve operations by improving efficiency, reducing downtime caused by high winds, minimizing risk to load and life on the worksite, as well as driving bottom-line savings.”

About ALEC

ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC (ALEC), part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), is a large construction company with related businesses operating in the GCC with a presence in Africa. ALEC has consistently evolved and grown over the last 20 years to become a trusted partner for the execution of complex and iconic construction projects. The company builds and provides construction solutions to exceed our clients’ expectations for quality, safety, functionality, and aesthetics. We have received numerous awards for excellence, quality, safety, reliability, and sustainability and are recognized as a leading contractor in the region. For more information, visit www.alec.ae

About Vita Inclinata

A friend’s death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of “Bring them home, every time,” Vita’s technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

