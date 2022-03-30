Young Autistic Artist Raises Significant Sum for Laguna Art Museum Benefit

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 19-year-old Kaydad Maseeh, a KIDA client, was one of 118 artists featured in Laguna Art Museum's 40th Annual California Cool Auction. Kaydad is an up-and-coming artist from Newport Beach who has channeled his energy into the arts. His special needs have not hindered his creativity and self-expression and his artwork is a reflection of that. His unique work, entitled "Vortex", was selected by Laguna Art Museum's executive director, Julie Perlin Lee. It was a proud moment for Maseeh upon learning his art brought in a significant contribution to the museum and was one of the highest priced transactions at the silent auction.

"Laguna Art Museum celebrated its 40th Art Auction on March 5th. As the first Art Auction as Executive Director, there were many exciting takeaways, but by far the most rewarding was getting to meet the many artists throughout Southern California who make it the dynamic and creative place it is. One of those artists is Kaydad Maseeh. I had the honor to personally select a piece of work from the artist's prolific amount of work to be represented in the museum. It was not easy to select, but in the end, a work that possesses the delicate balance of energy and serenity was exhibited and sold with funds benefitting future education programs at the museum. We hope that this is only the beginning of our relationship with Maseeh, a clearly dedicated and emerging Southern California artist," said Julie Perlin Lee.

Laguna Art Museum's 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction raised a total of $401,000 to support future California-focused exhibitions and youth art education programs. It was a night filled with celebration amongst artists, collectors, and the community. In addition to local bidders, bidders from across the U.S., Canada, and the UK participated virtually in pursuit of acquiring work from prominent California artists.

To have his artwork be so highly sought after was an absolute honor for Maseeh, and he looks forward to future collaborations with Laguna Art Museum.

About Kaydad Maseeh

Kaydad is a native of Laguna Beach and has always called Southern California his home. Kaydad embarked on a career in the arts to find ways to communicate his artistic vision to the world. He finds art provides a freedom of expression, to mix custom colors and to create and capture a one-of-a-kind moment through abstract imagery. The imagery captures his emotional journey, which is unique and evocative. He has become interested in technology-assisted art, where one can use techniques and unique processes to create paintings that cannot be reproduced again.

For more information, please visit https://kaydad.com/

About Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. Unlike any other museum in the state, it collects California art and only California art, and ranges across all periods and styles, nineteenth-century to present-day. Laguna Art Museum seeks to develop a permanent collection that represents the rich history of California art; stage serious exhibitions of high artistic quality that complement the collection; offer a robust education program for children, students, and adults alike; and serve the community as a cultural and social center.

For more information, please visit https://lagunaartmuseum.org/

