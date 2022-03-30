NexGen Networks Deploys Infinera’s GX Series Solution for Global Network Upgrade

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that NexGen Networks (NexGen), a global digital infrastructure company, deployed Infinera’s industry-leading GX Series Compact Modular Platform to provide new services to its customers, which include some of the world’s top financial services firms and global enterprises. With Infinera’s GX Series solution, NexGen can offer 100G services and increase its offerings to 200G, 400G, and 800G bandwidth services in the future.



NexGen selected Infinera’s GX Series solution to meet increasing bandwidth demand as its global network footprint grew. By upgrading and leveraging Infinera’s innovative GX Series solution across its entire network, NexGen increased the bandwidth and diversity of its network, enabling the company to service its flagship product set of Wavelengths, Ethernet, and Global Cloud Connectivity while also delivering mission-critical services to all the major cloud providers in over 120 cities across the globe and connecting major financial hubs in cities like New York, London, and Tokyo. With Infinera’s GX Series solution, NexGen benefits from a cutting-edge optical networking solution that is versatile, scalable, and simple to manage, providing the company with low-cost, high-efficiency services across its network, including metro, domestic, and international links.

“Increased capacity needs for our Ethernet, Wavelength, and SD-WAN products have grown exponentially over the past few years. We believe our partnership with Infinera will lead us into the next phase of growth in all markets,” says Edward Lawson, SVP of Business Development of NexGen Networks. “In 2021, NexGen set up a test lab that moved from a lab to a live trial with just a few 100G links for backhaul transport. The results were nothing short of spectacular. Based on this one-year review, we felt confident in furthering this partnership and bringing it to another level.”

Infinera worked closely with Deep South Communications LLC to design and engineer NexGen’s latest network upgrade.

“We are excited to partner with Infinera to upgrade and future-proof NexGen’s network with an industry-leading transport solution,” said Rob Sterrenberg, Vice President Network Sales at Deep South Communications LLC. “NexGen Networks required an industry-leading solution that is reliable without downtime, simple to operate, and highly scalable, and Infinera’s solution met these needs perfectly. As NexGen Networks increases its digital infrastructure capacity to move toward an on-demand high-capacity services model, partnering with a company like Infinera was an easy decision.”

“NexGen is on an impressive trajectory to increase bandwidth capacity in all corners of the globe, and we are delighted they have selected Infinera to make their vision a reality,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “By deploying Infinera’s GX solution, NexGen’s new network has been built to meet its customers' high-capacity and low-latency needs today and into the future.”

Contacts:

Infinera Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Infinera Investors:

Amitabh Passi

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and subscribe for updates .

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the technical, financial and operational benefits of Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 25, 2021 as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2022, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.



