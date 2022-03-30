Evergreen & Oak Launches to be a Results-Driven Public Relations and Marketing Partner for Brands

RALEIGH, N.C., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen & Oak , the results-driven PR and marketing agency where strategy meets execution, launched today.



Evergreen & Oak is founded by two female entrepreneurs who have more than two decades of combined experience in the fast-paced B2B technology sector – Brook Terran and Lacy Talton . The duo built the agency to address the need for a trusted PR agency with a proactive approach and bespoke strategies. The founders’ personal dedication and keen understanding of clients’ business goals allows the agency to guide clients to success.

According to LUMA Partners , market deals with adtech, martech and digital media companies grew 82% year-over-year in 2021. This elevated activity is expected to continue as the online marketing industry grows in response to consumers’ permanent shifts to digital as a result of the pandemic.

Evergreen & Oak’s client roster includes several innovators in the adtech/martech space including Good-Loop, Vibrant Media, Media Tradecraft, Upflowy and more. As the digital media industry changes to prepare for the cookieless future, these key players are reshaping the next generation of the industry and attracting significant investment.

“Evergreen & Oak is a nimble partner who understands our business,” said Erik Requidan, CEO and founder of Media Tradecraft. “Their team listens to our needs and creates actionable plans to achieve our goals. We value their dedication to our success and ability to insert our company into relevant conversations.”

Statista projects that the public relations industry revenue will surpass $129B by 2025 because a strong company narrative is a cornerstone to success. Evergreen & Oak helps clients bring brand stories to life, expand awareness, drive engagement and ultimately drive sales. The agency specializes in offering a variety of tailored strategies to achieve business goals, blending its most relevant services – media and analyst relations, content and experiential marketing, brand management, events and awards strategy, thought leadership and more.

Terran said, “At Evergreen & Oak, our client’s success is our success. We are transparent advisors who are thoughtful in our approach to achieve meaningful results. Proactivity and creativity are at our core. In a fast-paced industry, we are an agile partner and specifically map our plans to clients’ actual business goals.”

Talton said, “As the adtech and martech industry continues to evolve and grow, PR is a strategic business driver for companies in the space. Forward-thinking companies are re-evaluating their positioning to capitalize on the current opportunity. Evergreen & Oak helps shape winning narratives for cutting-edge companies in the digital media industry and beyond.”

Prior to launching Evergreen & Oak, the founders have guided dozens of public and private companies around the world through mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, fundraising rounds, product launches, program rollouts and more. This experience allows Evergreen & Oak to decipher a brand’s key differentiators and turn them into compelling stories that align with reporter’s key interests. Evergreen & Oak’s team is actively growing, and the agency also has a network of freelance content writers and reporters, who share a strong understanding of the digital media landscape.

To learn more about Evergreen & Oak, please visit https://evergreenandoak.com/ .

