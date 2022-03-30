Vivid Seats Strengthens Partnership with Capital One with Launch of Capital One Entertainment

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, announced it has strengthened its partnership with Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF), with the launch of Capital One Entertainment, a new ticketing platform for Capital One rewards cardholders that will allow them to redeem their rewards for tickets to more than 500,000 events.



Built and powered by Vivid Seats, this digital-first booking experience enables Capital One cardholders to easily browse and purchase or redeem rewards for tickets to more than 500,000 events using rewards, a card, or a combination of both. The new platform unlocks exclusive access to unforgettable experiences across sports, music, dining and more for Capital One rewards cardholders. Additionally, these cardholders receive exclusive access to a collection of premium ticket packages, events, and onsite perks, including premier seats, access passes to events, event merchandise and special take-home gifts, all available on Capital One Entertainment. Vivid Seats has been a Capital One partner since 2018.

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with Capital One and create this new experience for Capital One customers,” said Geoff Lester, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivid Seats. “We look forward to providing them with seamless access to unforgettable experiences by leveraging our marketplace inventory, technology, fulfillment, and customer service capabilities, in a way only Vivid Seats can.”

“Now more than ever, our customers are craving special experiences,” says Monica Weaver, Head of Branded Card Partnerships and Experiences at Capital One. “At Capital One, we want to make it even easier for them to do so with a digital-first ticketing platform that unlocks exclusive access to unforgettable events throughout the year, and we are proud to partner with Vivid Seats to bring this new platform to our customers.”

To learn more about Capital One Entertainment, visit https://www.capitalone.com/learn-grow/more-than-money/all-about-capital-one-entertainment/.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live”, the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Company for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

