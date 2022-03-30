Perma-Fix Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call

ATLANTA, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today announced it will host a conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, March 31st, 2022.



A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2243/44975 or in the investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.perma-fix.com/conference-calls. The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers, and by entering access code: 524813. The conference call will be led by Mark J. Duff, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Ben Naccarato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Thursday, April 7th, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code: 44975.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the DOD, and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

This press release as it relates to Perma-Fix contains “forward looking statements” which are based largely on expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Parties’ control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as “believe”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “plans to”, “estimates”, “projects”, and similar expressions. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: plans to develop a state-of-the-art waste management treatment facility in the United Kingdom; that Westinghouse will own 55% of the initiative and Perma-Fix will own the balance; enabling more plants globally to enhance their capabilities when it comes to handling radioactive waste removal; compliance with international waste removal regulations; and providing safe treatment options for some of the world's most challenging waste streams. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Parties believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, they can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; the ability to apply and market new technologies; negotiations as to a final agreement with Westinghouse; and the “Risk Factors” discussed in, and the additional factors referred to under Perma-Fix’s "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of its 2020 Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021. Perma-Fix makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward looking statements.

