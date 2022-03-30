Blockware Mining names Jackie Price as Chief Operating Officer

Chicago, Ill, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Blockware Mining, one of North America’s fastest-growing Bitcoin mining companies, named Jackie Price as Chief Operating Officer. In this new position, Price will lead the growth and expansion of Blockware Mining’s corporate partnerships, government affairs, strategic planning, marketing and investor relations.

“Jackie is a highly accomplished leader, and we are very pleased to welcome her to our team in a critical leadership role,” said Blockware Mining President & CEO Michael Stoltzner. “Her industry experience as the former Chief Marketing Officer of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, and as a growth-focused senior executive at several highly successful technology and management consulting organizations adds tremendous value to our business. Jackie’s expertise comes at a critical time for Blockware Mining, as we expand our mining, hosting and services offerings across multiple operations in North America. Her passion for the industry, as well as her track record of delivering organizational growth, is a tremendous compliment to the outstanding team we are building at Blockware Mining.”

Price brings more than 25 years of experience across a number of critical operational areas: global government relations, public affairs, corporate partnerships, investor relations, marketing and strategic planning. She previously served as CMO of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, one of the largest digital asset industry trade associations, as a senior executive at Edelman and WPP and as a growth leader at several technology companies in the U.S. and Asia. She began her career as a journalist with CBS News in New York and has also served as Head of International Operations for a leading ocean restoration corporation.

Price said: “I am thrilled to join the growing team at Blockware Mining, a dynamic and truly innovative organization that is on its way to becoming one of the most productive and well-managed Bitcoin mining and services companies in the world. The digital asset industry is at a critical growth point now and Blockware Mining will be at the center as this inflection point drives increasing awareness of, and demand for, Bitcoin mining and related services.”

About Blockware Mining, Inc.

Blockware Mining is a diversified Bitcoin mining infrastructure and colocation service provider headquartered in Chicago, IL. Blockware Mining offers clients one of the most competitive hardware and hosting packages to get miners up and hashing using the latest generation mining equipment. For more information, visit www.blockwaremining.io.

