PATTISON Outdoor Adds Kamloops Airport to Extensive Airport Advertising Inventory in Western Canada

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Canada’s largest Out-of-Home provider, is proud to welcome Kamloops Airport (YKA) to its airport advertising portfolio. PATTISON is the leader in Western Canada for airport advertising and the addition of Kamloops Airport brings the nationwide airport total to 16, with 5 of those in the province of British Columbia (BC).



Kamloops Airport is an important regional connector in Western Canada, owned by the Kamloops Airport Authority Society and operated by Kamloops Airport Limited (KAL). Business travelers and tourists visiting attractive leisure destinations are contributing to a growing numbers of passengers to YKA. “PATTISON Outdoor’s extensive reach, paired with its experienced and energetic local sales force, will provide local and regional businesses opportunities to reach the many thousands of business and leisure travelers passing through YKA every month,” says Ed Ratuski, Managing Director at Kamloops Airport Limited.

“Kamloops is a very important market to PATTISON and with this acquisition and partnership we predict a significant impact with our sales teams, their clients and in our position in the Out of Home advertising business with respect to airport advertising,” says Trevor Hughes, Leasing & Operations Manager, BC Interior & Island at PATTISON Outdoor. “With new and updated creative in all the displays, this partnership will add a new feel and overall experience as you arrive and depart from Kamloops Airport. We are extremely excited to start this venture with KAL and we are really excited to get to work.”

“Passengers will see a refreshed and current advertising program that highlights local and regional services as well as the incredible regional destinations and activities available to visitors to the area,” Ratuski says. With a variety of static advertising products throughout the terminal and at entrances and exits, advertisers will have flexibility in choosing the ideal spot for reaching their customers.

The addition of Kamloops Airport adds to PATTISON’s existing static and digital billboard inventory in Kamloops and strengthens an existing roster of BC airports that includes Prince George Airport, Kelowna International Airport, Victoria International Airport and Comox Valley Airport.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

About Kamloops Airport Limited

Kamloops Airport is owned by the Kamloops Airport Authority Society (KAAS). The airport is operated by Kamloops Airport Limited (KAL) under a long-term lease agreement with KAAS. KAL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vantage Airport Group, an industry-leading investor, operator and developer of airports around the world, providing the opportunity for Kamloops Airport to take part in and benefit from the global network’s best practices.

