Morphic to Participate in BMO Inflammation and Immunology Spotlight Series Panel

WALTHAM, Mass., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced Morphic COO and CFO Marc Schegerin, M.D. will participate in panel discussion titled “Novel Approaches Tackling Autoimmune Conditions” at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series on Inflammation & Immunology on Wednesday April 6th 2022.



About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

