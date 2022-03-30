Melissa Highlights the Marketing Impact of Data Quality at the B2B Marketing Expo/Los Angeles

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced the company will exhibit and share its array of data quality tools for marketers at the B2B Marketing Expo on April 6 and 7 at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles.



“Organizations with healthy contact data save money on shipping and direct mail costs. They formulate effective business strategies and marketing campaigns based on accurate data. And their customers experience high levels of satisfaction,” said Greg Brown, Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa. “In today’s data-driven marketplace, data quality issues can no longer be downplayed or farmed out to the IT department. We’ll be onsite at the B2B Marketing Expo, helping marketing professionals better understand what data quality is, why it’s important, and how to quickly clean up contact data.”



Melissa’s marketing data and services help marketers get in front of customers and prospects efficiently, economically, and with customer-centricity. Marketers can gain access to mailing lists and sales leads for micro-targeting; clean, complete, and enrich existing lists; and mail or email targets effectively with postal presorting and email services.



Click here to learn more and register for the B2B Marketing Forum, and visit Melissa in booth 516. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

