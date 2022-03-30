LastPass Recognizes Partner Achievements as Customer Growth Continues

BOSTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass, the global leader in zero-knowledge password management, has announced the winners of its 2021 partner awards to display outstanding sales achievements and innovative performance. LastPass is pleased to be able to celebrate its global partners for their contributions in facilitating customers' continued security across cloud apps, legacy apps and VPN, which has proved crucial for businesses amid the shift to hybrid work during the last few years.



This year’s winners were selected based on their sales performance in 2021 and ability to gain competitive margins, all while providing a security solution that meets customers’ identity and access needs. As LastPass and its partners continue to make security the highest priority, these winners also support a complete identity and access management suite for businesses and consumers alike.



“With an 11% increase in data breaches in 2021, of which 85% involved human vulnerabilities, multi-factor authentication applications are essential to companies and individual employees now more than ever,” said Patrick McCue, vice president of global channel sales for GoTo and LastPass. “LastPass’s partners play an essential role in providing businesses and users with the tools needed to ensure security, both at work and at home. As our offerings continue to evolve to better meet user demands, we’re happy to grow our partner relationships to better secure sensitive data online and mitigate the threat of breaches around the world.”

The full list of this year’s partner wins include:

Global Partner of the Year: SHI International Corp.

United Kingdom Partner of the Year: SoftwareONE UK Ltd.

DACH Partner of the Year: Colited Management Consultancy e.U.

Brazil Top LastPass Deal: Infoready

Mexico LastPass Sales Award: Loupen

New Partner of the Year: TAROX AG

Sharp Reseller: Raksha Technologies

GSI New Partner of the Year: Tech Mahindra

For more information about LastPass’s current Partner Program, please visit: https://www.lastpass.com/partner/channel-partners.

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which helps more than 30 million registered users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 85,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides password and identity management solutions that are convenient, easy to manage and effortless to use. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multifactor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com. LastPass is trademarked in the U.S. and other countries.