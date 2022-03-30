AB “Linas” the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders convocation

English Lithuanian





Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Linas” (company code 147689083, address S. Kerbedzio str.23, Panevezys) will be held on April 30, 2022 acc. to the decision and initiative of the Board.

Date of the meeting – April 30, 2022, Friday.

Time of the meeting – 13:00 a.m. Registration of participants from 12:00 a.m. till 12:45 a.m.

Place of the meeting – AB “Linas” premises, S. Kerbedzio str. 23, Panevezys.

Agenda of the meeting:

The conclusion of the auditor about consolidated and Company’s annual financial reports set of year 2021 and annual report. Confirmation of consolidated and Company’s annual financial reports set of year 2021 and presentation of consolidated annual report. Company’s allotment of profit (loss). Approval of the Company's remuneration report for 2021.

The accounting date of General Meeting of Shareholders is April 22, 2022. In the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders have the right to participate and vote persons who were company’s shareholders at the end of accounting date (April 22, 2022), personally or their authorized persons, or persons with whom voting right transferring contract is signed.

The record day of the rights shall be 13 May 2022 (the shareholders shall use their property rights resulting from the resolutions adopted at the General Meeting of Shareholders in proportion to the number of shares hold at the end of the record day of the rights).

The Company doesn’t form the right to participate and to vote in the meeting with the help of electronic communication equipment.

Decision projects on the agenda, documents which will be presented for General meeting of Shareholders are announced in company’s web page http://www.linas.lt . The shareholders of the company have the right to acquaint with this information on working days from 9:00 a.m. till 16:00 a.m. at company’s premises S. Kerbedzio str.23, Panevezys.

The shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all votes may propose additional items to be included in the agenda and present a draft resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders for each proposed additional agenda item or, in case no resolution is to be adopted, give an explanation. Any proposals for additional items of the agenda shall be submitted in writing or by e-mail. The proposals in written form can be taken till April 29, 2022, 10:00 a.m. (on working days) to the company’s premises or sent by registered letter to address S. Kerbedzio str. 23, LT-35114, Panevezys. Offers by e-mail are sent to address office@linas.lt. Any proposals for additional items of the agenda shall be presented before 16:00 on 15 April 2022. In the event new items are added to the meeting agenda, not later than 10 days before the meeting date the company shall inform about the additions thereof using the same means as were used for convening the meeting.

Shareholders the shares of whom provide not less than 1/20 of all votes, can offer new decision projects for the questions which are included or will be included into the agenda of the meeting. Offers can be presented in written form or by e-mail. The offers in written form can be taken till April 29, 2022, 10:00 a.m. (on working days) to the company’s premises or sent by registered letter to address S. Kerbedzio str. 23, LT-35114, Panevezys. Offers by e-mail are sent to address office@linas.lt . During the meeting there will be discussed only offers received in the company till April 29, 2022, 10:00 a.m.

Shareholders have the right to provide questions in relation with agenda of the meeting in advance. Shareholders can provide questions by e-mail office@linas.lt not later than 3 working days till the meeting. The company will present answers by e-mail till the meeting. The company has the right not to give answers to shareholder’s questions if they are in relation with company’s commercial (production) or confidential information.

All the persons who are participating in General Meeting of Shareholders and have the right to vote have to present the document certifying person identification. Representative of the shareholder for the meeting has to present the original of authorization acc. to law indicated form and content. The company doesn’t indicate special form of authorization. The shareholder has the right with the help of electronic communication equipment to authorize other natural or legal person to participate and to vote in the meeting in the name of shareholder. The shareholder has to inform the company about the issued authorization by e-mail office@linas.lt not later than till the last working day 16:00 p.m. to the meeting. In the report the shareholder has to indicate web page from which the shareholder’s electronic signature checking program could be sent for free.

It would be able to vote on the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders questions completing the general voting bulletin in written form in advance. Printed general voting bulletin is available at company’s premises, address S. Kerbedzio str.23, Panevezys. If the shareholder requires in written form, then the company is sending general voting bulletin by registered letter or handle with written confirmation not later than 10 days till the meeting. Shareholder or his authorized person has to sign the filled in general voting bulletin. If the general voting bulletin is signed by the representative, then the document confirming his right for voting has to be added to the bulletin. Properly completed voting bulletins with the attached documents should be presented to the company personally, by the authorized person or by registered letter to the address S. Kerbedzio str. 23, LT-35114, Panevezys, not later than the last working day to up to the meeting.

Information is available by phone +370 45 506100

AB “Linas” head of Finance dept.

Egidijus Mikeliunas

+370 45 506100