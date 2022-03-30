New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contract Manufacturing Outsourcing (CMO) of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195548/?utm_source=GNW



As CMOs become Integrated into Pharmaceutical Businesses’ Value Chains, This Business Model is Projected to be a Resounding Success



As an alternative to pharmaceutical corporations’ in-house research and production divisions, contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) have emerged in the last several decades. As contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) become more and more integrated into pharmaceutical businesses’ value chains, this business model is proving to be a resounding success. The industry as a whole is growing, but many CMOs are having to deal with difficulties they have never faced before. Because of intense competition, rising costs, ongoing technical advancements, and an increase in merger and acquisition activity, businesses are forced to consider what actions they might take to protect or enhance their position in this competitive market.



CMO of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Growth Drivers

• Outsourced biologic drug product production capabilities

• High growth in developing markets

• Lucrative demand for biologics

• More sterile injectable drugs are losing their patents, including biologics, and the generic parenteral and biosimilar markets are growing

• Increased demand for patient-friendly parenteral administration methods and prefilled syringes

• The ageing population and the ailments that come with it (cancer, diabetes, autoimmune, metabolic, nervous system disorders, etc.)

• High-potency (HPAPI and cytotoxic) medicinal product production

• Adding second-source drug product manufacturers to the supply chain reduces supply chain risk



What Factors Are Challenging Market Growth

• Capabilities in analytical development and/or testing

• Identifying CMOs with ADC filling capability

• Available sterile filling capacity for modest amounts

• Visual inspection

• Assay transfer



What are the Market Opportunities?

• Emerging business segments and economies

• India is a favorable sourcing destination for injectables

• Increasing outsourcing activities by major pharmaceutical companies towards emerging markets for cost savings



Molecule Type

• Small Molecule

• Large Molecule



Type

• Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

• Cytokines

• Insulin

• Peptide Hormones

• Vaccines

• Immunoglobulins

• Blood Factors

• Peptide Antibiotics

• Others



Application

• Cancer

• Diabetes

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• CNS

• Infectious

• Others



Container Type

• Bottles

• Ampoules

• Vials

• Prefilled Syringes

• Bags



Route of Administration

• Subcutaneous (SC)

• Intravenous (IV)

• Intramuscular (IM)

• Others



Service

• Bioanalytical Testing

• Method Development & Validation

• Stability Testing

• Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 17 leading national markets:



By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South-East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 17 of the major companies involved in the contract manufacturing outsourcing (CMO) of sterile injectable drugs market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include Aenova Group, Almac Group, Baxter Biopharma Solutions, Boehringer Ingelheim, Catalent, Inc., CordenPharma, Evonik Industries AG, Famar Health Care Services, Fresenius Kabi Ag, Grifols SA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Lonza, Patheon, Inc. (Thermo Fischer), Pfizer CentreOne, Recipharm AB, and Siegfried Holding AG among other prominent players.



