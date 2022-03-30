Guild Named to TIME’s List of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022

DENVER, CO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guild, a social impact company unlocking opportunity for American workers through education and career pathways, was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2022 list. This recognition is an extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people — and highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

The future of work is shifting faster than ever before – more than 47 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in 2021 in search of greater opportunity, and U.S. businesses continue to list hiring and retention as a top threat. Among American workers who resigned last year, 63% said lack of advancement opportunities was a top factor behind their exits. And while 76% of workers say they don't have the skills to be successful in the future of work, only 28% are currently in programs developing those skills. Workers want the dignity of a career, rather than just a job, to provide for themselves and their loved ones, and education, skilling and career pathways are the missing link.

To meet the moment, Guild builds partnerships with leading companies to empower their employees to invest in themselves. Through Guild’s career platform and learning marketplace full of real-world education and training programs, workers can access in-demand knowledge, skills and one-on-one coaching — without out-of-pocket costs for tuition or career services. In the last year alone, Guild forged partnerships with employers like Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Hilton, WM, Sunrun, and Bon Secours Mercy Health, bringing the number of workers with access to Guild to 4.4 million in 2021, and increasing the population of learners it supports by 60% since last March.

“We’re honored to be named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list and for this recognition of our work,” said Rachel Romer Carlson, Guild CEO & Co-Founder. “What we can see clearly is that workers want more — increased pay, a sense of purpose — but above all, they want the dignity of a career, rather than just a job. Working with innovative companies, we’re proud to empower American workers to unlock life-changing opportunities and help them build the knowledge, skills and community they need to open the doors to their dreams.”

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from every sector — ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology — from editors and correspondents around the world, as well as from industry experts. Then, TIME editors evaluated each one on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership and success. See the full list here: https://time.com/collection/time100-companies-2022/







About Guild

