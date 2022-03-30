Beacon Market Size [2019-2026] Worth USD 31.61 Billion | Exhibiting a CAGR of 48.9%

Pune, India, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beacon market is anticipated to reach USD 31.61 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 48.9% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced communication technologies worldwide. This information was published by Fortune Business Insights™. Techno giants such as Google LLC. and Apple, Inc. has created its own beacon protocol viz., Eddystone and iBeacons for operating as per customer’s requirements. Such innovations by major industries are likely to help augment the global beacon market size in the forecast period.
Key Industry Development
June 2017 – A hybrid asset tracking solution was launched by Aruba Networks, Inc. This solution is based on the Internet of Things (IoT) and is developed for integration into wireless platforms of the network.
October 2018 – Beacons equipped with Over the Air (OTA) technology was launched by BlueCats. These advanced beacons are expected to provide the AES Encryption module as they are enabled with PLUS Location Engine for forwarding data to the cloud so that the platform can run automatically.
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2019-2026
|Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR
|48.9%
|2026 Value Projection
|USD 31.61 billion
|Base Year
|2018
|Market Size in 2018
|USD 1.36 billion
|Historical Data for
|2015-2017
|No. of Pages
|180
|Segments covered
|By Component, By Connectivity Type, By Deployment, By End-use
|Growth Drivers
|Rising Integration of Advanced Communication Technologies are Leading Towards the Adoption of Beacon
|Increasing Government Initiatives in Ongoing Smart City Projects to Boost the Market
Key Driver:
Wireless Communication Facility to Help Promote Growth
Beacons are wireless transmitter devices used for generating information in the form of promotional videos, notifications, coupons, URL forms, and others. These devices are capable of operating in low-energy Bluetooth, hybrid technology or Wi-Fi for transferring information to the surrounding smart devices such as tablets, smartphones, and others. The fact that beacons can operate in low Bluetooth connectivity is a major factor promoting the beacon market growth. In addition to this, beacons also do not require any internet connection and are capable of cloud storage for enhancing the experience of the customer. The aforementioned factor is further prognosticated to attract high beacon market revenue in the forecast duration.
Beacon Market Segments:
By Component
- Hardware (Volume (Million Units)
- Platform / Software Development Kit (SDK)
By Connectivity Type
- Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
- Wi-Fi
- Hybrid
- Other (NFC/RFID)
By Deployment
- Indoor
- Outdoor
By End-use
- Residential
- Commercial
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Regional Insights
North America to Continue Dominance on Account of Rising Adoption of Core Communication Technologies
Geographically, the global beacon market is widespread in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Each of these regions is further classified into nations. Among these, North America is holding a dominant beacon market share on account of the strong presence of major players in the region, coupled with the increasing adoption of core communication technologies such as Wi-Fi, ongoing Internet of Things (IoT) technology, Bluetooth, NFC, and others. Besides this, the surging demand for proximity tools from the public and retail sector is anticipated to help North America continue dominating the market in the coming years as well.
On the other side, Asia Pacific beacon market size is likely to expand significantly attributable to the rise in demand for location-based services from various industries such as education & research sectors, entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others.
Competitive Landscape:
Companies Striving for Top Position by Introducing New Technologies such as Asset Tracking
In 2018, Kontakt. io emerged as the leading beacons manufacturer on account of their wide portfolio. This, coupled with the availability of various technologies such as Bluetooth enabled sensors, Internet of Things (IoT), beacons, and Bluetooth low energy (BLE) tags that the company offered also helped Kontakt.io, earn the largest beacon market share. Currently, this company is focused on manufacturing beacon products based on location data insights. Other companies are trying to include various updated technology in their beacon products to provide services such as asset tracking, location tracking, and other applications compatible with a cloud platform.
Key Beacon Market Manufacturers Include:
- Blue Sense Networks
- Aruba Networks, Inc.
- Gelo, Inc.
- Accent Advanced Systems, SLU.
- BlueCats
- Glimworm Beacons
- Estimote, Inc.
- Sensorberg GmbH
- Kontakt.io
