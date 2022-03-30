Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Market Analysis 2021 to 2027

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Market Research Report 2021 (Status and Outlook)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Peripheral Nerve Repair market was valued at US$ 169.60 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 397.68 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.91% during 2021-2027.



This report focuses on Peripheral Nerve Repair volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Peripheral Nerve Repair market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, etc.



Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:

Companies Mentioned

Axogen

Integra LifeSciences

Toyobo

Collagen Matrix

Polyganics

