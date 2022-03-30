New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Radar System Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195547/?utm_source=GNW



Increasing Number Of Inter-Country Conflicts



Since the United Nations was founded 75 years ago, the nature of conflict and violence has changed dramatically. Conflicts are now less lethal and more frequently fought between domestic groups rather than states. Homicides are growing increasingly common in some regions of the world, while gender-based violence is on the rise worldwide. Interpersonal violence’s long-term influence on development, especially violence against children, is increasingly becoming more well recognised. Separately, improvements in technology have sparked fears about lethal autonomous weapons and cyberattacks, as well as the weaponization of bots and drones and the livestreaming of terrorist assaults. There has also been an increase in criminal behaviour, such as data hacking and ransomware. Meanwhile, international cooperation is strained, reducing the global capacity for preventing and resolving all types of conflict and violence.



Global Military Radar System Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by End-User

• Air Force

• Navy

• Army

• Space-Based Radar



Global Military Radar System Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Frequency Band

• VHF/UHF Band

• L Band

• X Band

• Ku/Ka/K Band

• Other Frequency Band



Global Military Radar System Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Product Type

• Ground Penetrating Radar

• Weapon Locating Radar & C-RAM

• Moving Target Indicator Radar

• Surveillance & Airborne Early Warning

• Tracking & Fire Control Radar

• Other Product Type



Global Military Radar System Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Application

• Air & Missile Defense

• Ground Surveillance

• Mine Detection & Underground Mapping

• Other Application



Global Military Radar System Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Technology

• Software-Defined Radar (SDR)

• Quantum Radar

• Traditional/Noise Radar

• RF Microwave Assemblies



Global Military Radar System Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Waveform

• Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW)

• Doppler



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• U.S. Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Europe Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Germany Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Spain Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• United Kingdom Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Asia Pacific Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• China Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Latin America Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Brazil Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Argentina Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Middle East & Africa Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Israel Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Turkey Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Saudi Arabia Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Africa Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UAE Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Middle East and Africa Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Bae Systems

• Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corp.

• Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

• CEA Technologies

• Dassault Aviation

• Elbit Systems Limited

• Flir Systems Inc.

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

• General Dynamics

• Honeywell International Inc

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo Spa

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Mercury Systems Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corp

• Rheinmetal AG

• Saab AB

• Thales SA



Overall world revenue for Military Radar System Market, 2021 to 2031 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



