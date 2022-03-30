Telfer Hanson Announces Filing of Early Warning Report and Commitment to Lead Investment in Proposed Convertible Debenture Offering

Chairman of Limestone Boats sells 2,650,000 common shares and commits to a lead order investment of $340,000 in Convertible Debenture offering announced by the Company on March 28, 2022



COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telfer Hanson, the Chair of the Board and a Director of The Limestone Boat Company Limited (the “Company”) (TSXV: BOAT) (OTCQB: LMSBF) announced that RKH Limited and The Telfer Hanson (2017) Family Trust, entities controlled by Mr. Hanson have sold of an aggregate of 2,650,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at an average price of $0.1604 in the public market.

Following the disposition, Mr. Hanson holds an aggregate of 13,684,850 Common Shares, including by virtue of having beneficial ownership or control over the Common Shares held by Madeline Hanson, the Telfer Hanson (2017) Family Trust, and RKH Limited, representing approximately 11.44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

Prior to the disposition, Mr. Hanson held an aggregate of 16,334,850 Common Shares of the Company, including by virtue of having beneficial ownership or control over the Common Shares held by Madeline Hanson, the Telfer Hanson (2017) Family Trust, and RKH Limited, representing approximately 13.65% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

Telfer Hanson was quoted as saying, “The sale of these shares and my family’s subsequent subscription at significantly higher prices, to the recently announced Private Placement, demonstrates our continued dedication to the success of The Limestone Boat Company.”

Concurrent with the sale of the Commons Shares, Mr. Hanson announced a commitment to a lead order investment of $340,000 in the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to $5.0 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured, convertible debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company, at a price of $1,000 per Debenture (the "Issue Price"), which was previously announced on March 28, 2022. The Debentures will mature 3 years from their date of issuance (the "Term") and bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable annually in arrears. The Debentures will be convertible at any time at the option of the holder into Common Shares at a conversion price of $0.24 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). If at any time following 120 days from the date of issuance of the Debentures (the "Closing Date") and prior to the date that is 30 days prior to the end of the Term, the volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), or such other exchange on which the Common Shares may be listed, (the "Exchange"), is equal to or higher than $0.50 per Common Share for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may notify the holders of the Debentures that the Debentures will be automatically converted into Common Shares at the Conversion Price 30 days following the date of such notice.

The Offering is subject to a number of applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. The Offering is expected to close by April 20, 2022, or such other date as reasonably determined by the Company.

The disposition of Common Shares of the Company was made for investment purposes. Mr. Hanson may increase or reduce his investment in the Company according to market conditions or other relevant factors.

This press release is being issued pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. A copy of the early warning report in respect of the above noted transactions will be filed on SEDAR and will be available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About The Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats - is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT. They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario with a 145,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tennessee. The company is backed by a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region.

