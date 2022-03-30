New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vehicle to Grid (V2G) Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195546/?utm_source=GNW



Recent Developments In V2G Technology



Coming down the time train from numerous industrial epochs, it is clear that the current epoch – the artificial intelligence epoch – is a smart epoch. Smart cities combine smart homes, smart automobiles, smart grids, and all smart gadgets into a single concept. Several attempts have been made to develop technology that will assist in the development of smart cities. Among these technologies, the electric car is a big player. V2G technology has been continuously researched in the hopes of bringing it closer to reality.



Smart grids for power and load management are being developed, which will allow for regulations that will aid in the charging and discharging of electric batteries. In a regular charging arrangement (G2V, Grid-to-Vehicle), EV owners can push electricity from their batteries back to the grid and vice versa. Smart grids are currently being used by electric utilities to maximise power, which is a step toward pushing V2G technology.



Development of bidirectional batteries and charging systems – In September 2020, Tesla presented a new EV battery design that enables for V2G technology adoption. However, it is expected that new battery manufacture will begin in 2022 or 2023.



Global Vehicle to Grid Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Charging Type

• Unidirectional Charging

• Bidirectional Charging



Global Vehicle to Grid Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Application

• Peak Power Sales

• Spinning Reserves

• Base Load Power



Global Vehicle to Grid Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Services

• Ancillary Services

• Active Power Support

• Backup Energy For Home

• Reactive Power Compensation

• Other Services



Global Vehicle to Grid Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Vehicle Type

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Other Vehicle Type



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

– U.S. Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Canada Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Mexico Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Europe Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

– Germany Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Spain Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– United Kingdom Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– France Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Italy Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Asia Pacific Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

– China Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Japan Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– India Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Australia Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– South Korea Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• LAMEA Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

– Brazil Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Turkey Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Saudi Arabia Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– South Africa Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– UAE Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Vehicle to Grid Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



