Cedreo and CostCertified Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Sales Process for Home Projects

ATLANTA, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedreo, a leading SaaS-solution provider that creates stunning 3D home designs for home builders and remodelers, and CostCertified, a provider of best-in-class estimating software for the residential construction industry, today announced a joint partnership to integrate their solutions to provide a single, streamlined experience from design to estimates of residential home construction projects.

Designing residential floor plans varies from leveraging outdated software that takes many hours and is difficult to use, or outsourcing to architectural and design firms that are costly and can take weeks to produce results and modifications. Cedreo gives users an easy-to-use, time-saving and wallet-friendly solution that enables customers to wow their clients with photo-realistic 3D home renderings, speed up sales and grow their businesses faster.

"Integrated together, now building professionals can provide a newly created 3D home floor plan, including costs, to build in under two hours," says Mickaël Keromnes, CEO of Cedreo. "This is unique to the marketplace and gives an instant edge to clients leveraging our integrated solution."

The process of providing costs and estimates on residential building projects is equally outdated. With CostCertified, building professionals can provide accurate and easily customizable quotes on traditionally laborious projects in a fraction of the time. This time-saving on the administrative work of estimates allows building pros to focus on more important tasks while increasing profits.

"This partnership gives residential construction professionals a more complete tool for the selling phase, going from beautiful 3D design to real-time interactive estimates with just a few clicks," said Mike Bignold, CEO of CostCertified. "Both Cedreo and CostCertified are best-in-class — the partnership is a natural fit and it's a win-win for our clients."

About Cedreo

Cedreo is a leading SaaS-solution provider for creating stunning 3D home designs targeting home builders and remodelers. Using Cedreo, building professionals can wow clients with amazing, photo-realistic 3D renderings of a complete house in under two hours, enabling them to shorten their sales cycle, lower pre-sales costs and increase their number of sales.

Founded in 2012, Cedreo now helps more than 5,000 housing & construction professionals worldwide sell home projects twice as fast and grow their businesses. Cedreo has headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, and Nantes, France. To learn more about Cedreo and get started free, visit www.cedreo.com.

About CostCertified

CostCertified gives contractors the ability to provide homeowners a real-time buying experience at a true point-of-sale. It transforms the estimate into a virtual showroom for homeowners, showing price changes instantly for upgrades and modifications - allowing contractors to sell more. Built-in automations mean contractors can manage their whole business on the CostCertified platform. Homeowners know what they are buying, and can trust the quotes they receive. Our patent-pending software is the only technology capable of providing a frictionless e-commerce experience in construction. CostCertified helps contractors sell and produce over $90m of projects annually with a network of over 4,000 contractors and suppliers. CostCertified is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Visit CostCertified.com for a demo and more information.

