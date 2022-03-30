YouHodler Enriches KYC Verification Process With Sumsub

Lausanne, Switzerland, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YouHodler is pleased to announce a complete integration of Sumsub, an AI-based solution for identity verification and anti-fraud automation. YouHodler clients can enjoy a more efficient onboarding process while simultaneously joining the fight against the growing threat of identity fraud in the cryptocurrency industry.

Sumsub partnership will strengthen YouHodler’s already top-tier KYC/AML process

Sumsub joins the ranks of YouHodler’s already high-level KYC/AML tools to enforce its industry-best wallet and platform. YouHodler already uses Acuant and Ondato solutions to manage the KYC/AML process as well as Elliptic for crypto AML management. Adding Sumsub will only make the process better for clients and more secure all around.

In addition, Sumsub will optimize YouHodler’s overall verification costs and bolster the platform’s relationship with the clients.

“We're really happy to have YouHodler among our crypto-related clients. We really enjoyed the integration process and look forward to seeing the benefits our partnership will bring to YouHodler's team and customers around the world” – Peter Sever, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Sumsub.

YouHodler Legal Counsel Julian Grech said “The Sumsub integration will be a huge help for our dedicated compliance officers, helping them manage their time more efficiently and turn their focus to helping our clients in other aspects of our company's development. Sumsub will also enable YouHodler to create automatic reports for regulatory bodies and applicable laws.”

YouHodler integrates Sumsub after a detailed testing procedure

As with all platform integrations, the YouHodler team went through a long and detailed testing process of Sumsub before full integration. This is to ensure everything runs smoothly on launch day to provide the best experience possible for our clients.

Attention to detail and strict adherence to quality production are principles YouHodler stands firmly by. We hope new YouHodler clients enjoy the streamlined onboarding process and our full suite of CeDeFi services.

For any questions regarding KYC/AML, don’t hesitate to contact our Client Success Team which is on-call 24/7.

About YouHodler

YouHodler FinTech platform is focused on crypto-backed lending with fiat (USD, EUR, CHF, GBP), crypto (BTC) and stablecoin loans (USDT, USDC, TUSD, PAX, PAXG, DAI, HUSD), crypto/fiat, and crypto/crypto conversions, as well as high-yield crypto-saving accounts (crypto-rewards & staking). The platform supports BTC, BCH, BNB, ETH, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, REP, and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens. User's digital assets are safely guarded with Ledger Vault's advanced custody and Fireblocks security options.

YouHodler is an EU and Swiss-based brand with two main offices in Cyprus and Switzerland. To learn more about YouHodler Switzerland visit youhodler-swiss.com



About Sumsub

Founded in 2015, Sumsub is a leading identity verification platform providing an all-in-one technical and legal toolkit to cover KYC/AML needs. Sumsub helps businesses convert more customers, speed up verification, reduce costs, and fight digital fraud. Relying on machine learning and artificial intelligence, its solution works globally, with support for 6,500 document types from over 220 countries and territories. For more information about Sumsub, please visit https://sumsub.com

