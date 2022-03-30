New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195543/?utm_source=GNW



Progress in Oil Recovery Techniques and Technology



Methods for improved oil regeneration (IOR) and enhanced oil regeneration (EOR) were developed to increase oil production and supplies (EOR). IOR techniques are used to recover near-field mobile crude oil and/or non-moving crude oil, whereas EOR methods are used to recover mostly non-mobile crude oil that remains in the reservoir after primary and secondary methods have been implemented. The three main types of EOR technologies are chemical, steam, and thermal approaches. Chemical injection of surfactants, polymers, and solvents is one of the most common EOR techniques. Nonetheless, chemical injection efficiency is an etched primarily by porous medium adsorption and/or oxidation, which reduces the cost-benefit ratio, and these procedures are not ideal for hard, immobile crude oil and petroleum sands in the majority of cases.



Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Application

• Offshore

• Onshore



Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Origin

• Petro-based

• Bio-based

• Water-based



Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type

• Water-soluble Polymers

• Surfactants

• Polymer Gels

• Biopolymers

• Alkaline Chemicals



Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Technique

• Polymer Flooding (PF)

• Surfactant-Polymer (SP) Flooding

• Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Flooding

• Alkali-Co-solvent-Polymer (ACP) Flooding

• Low Tension Gas Flooding (LTG)



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• U.S. Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Europe Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Russia Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• United Kingdom Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Asia Pacific Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• China Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Indonesia Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Thailand Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Malaysia Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• LAMEA Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Mexico Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• North Sea Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Oman Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Colombia Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UAE Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• BP Plc.

• Canadian Natural Resources Limited

• Cenovus Energy Inc.

• China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

• Equinor ASA (formerly Statoil ASA)

• Royal Dutch Shell

• Halliburton Company

• Baker Hughes Co

• Schlumberger N.V.

• Total SE

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

• PetroChina Company Limited

• International Petroleum Corporation

• Murphy Oil Corporation

• Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)

• OMV AG (OMV)

• Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited



