IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Silo Pharma Inc.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Silo Pharma Inc. (OTCQB: SILO), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Silo is committed to developing innovative solutions to address conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), fibromyalgia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other rare neurological disorders. The company works to identify and partner with leading medical universities, providing the needed financial resources to develop safe therapeutic treatments while moving cutting-edge research through the clinical stage and into commercialization.

To date, Silo has entered into research agreements and partnerships with multiple leading medical universities, including:

A sponsored study with Maastricht University utilizing repeated low doses of ketamine and psilocybin to examine the effects on cognitive and emotional dysfunctions in Parkinson’s disease;

A scientific research agreement with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) leveraging four other clinical trials being planned by the university to determine the effects of psilocybin on inflammation;

An exclusive license agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) to explore a patent focused on enhanced targeting of therapeutic agents to the central nervous system;

A second exclusive option agreement with UMB to license a joint-homing peptide targeted at arthritis-inflamed joints; and

An agreement with Columbia University granting it an option to license two distinct assets currently under development, one focused on Alzheimer’s disease and a second focused on PTSD and stress.





As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Silo Pharma.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Silo Pharma the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Through partnerships with world-class medical research partners, Silo is uniquely positioned to drive significant advances in the medical and psychedelic space,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for the company as it works alongside its partners to develop innovative solutions that improve the lives of people impacted by a number of currently underserved conditions.”

To learn more about Silo Pharma, visit the company's corporate newsroom profile at www.ibn.fm/SILO

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which the company believes will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

