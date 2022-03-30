Tampons Market to Rise at CAGR of 5.9% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tampons market was valued over US$ 4.5 Bn in 2020. The global market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2031. The global tampons market is estimated to cross the valuation of US$ 8.3 Bn by 2031.Increasing demand for feminine hygiene products has driven producers to conduct substantial research and development so as to develop novel products that will meet women's changing requirements and preferences.



Due to rapidly evolving lifestyle of today’s women and growing awareness about the importance of health among women worldwide, the global tampons market is projected to develop at a robust pace over the forecast period. New items that are both comfortable and safe to use are in high demand among women. Tampons are sensation-free and provide more convenience to women than other goods, resulting in a better user experience. As a result, more women are choosing to use tampons.

During the menstrual cycle, a tampon is a lump of materials utilized to absorb menstrual blood. Tampons are a type of absorbent substance that is mostly used for feminine hygiene. Women use a variety of tampons, including digital tampons, cardboard applicators, extendable applicators, and plastic applicators. In order to prevent azo-dyes, phthalates, pesticide residues, and dioxins, women throughout the world are increasingly opting for 100% biodegradable and organic cotton tampons, especially in such an intimate and sensitive area of the body. The growing desire for ease and convenience in the use of blended as well as organic tampons has resulted in numerous vendors continually producing better products to give users with the best possible comfort.

Key Findings of Market Report

Cotton tampons are favored by women all over the world, since they are safer and do not expose them to azo-dyes, pesticide residues, or dioxins. Furthermore, understanding about feminine hygiene is growing globally, and efforts are being made to inform women about the hazards and risks associated with using rayon and other materials.



Applicator tampons are the most comfortable and safe tampons to use since they assist in pushing the tampon into its position. As women's lifestyles change, they choose products that are simple and quick to use. Tampon insertion is made easier and more pleasant with improved plastic applicators. Furthermore, the applicator's padded surface design enables tampons to spread evenly and smoothly, avoiding leakage.



Tampons of standard size account for majority of the global market. They are inexpensive, convenient, and pleasant, and aid in preventing leaks. Regular-size tampons are preferred by women who are active in sports and seek a more convenient choice.



Due to the presence of a large female populace and rise in understanding about feminine hygiene, Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the most promising regions. Furthermore, increase in the number of working women, resulting in growing spending power, is another important factor likely to drive demand for high quality feminine hygiene products.



Global Tampons Market: Growth Drivers

Due to rising use of Internet services throughout the world, the online distribution channel is, by far, the most promising category in terms of distribution channel. Comfort and a range of brand options are also projected to drive the market during the forecast period.





Tampons provide invisible protection and assist in keeping periods discreet and secure. The pH-adjustable tampons were recently introduced in the market. Tampons are available that regulate the pH level of the skin so that it does not become infected as a result of irritation. All of these benefits are projected to offer a substantial growth prospect for tampons makers.



Global Tampons Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Edgewell Personal Care Company

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Global Tampons Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Radially Wound Pledget

Rectangular/Square Pad

Material Type

Cotton

Rayon

Blended



Usage Type

Digital/No-Applicator

Applicator

Size

Mini

Regular

Extra



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

