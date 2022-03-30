New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing: Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195541/?utm_source=GNW



Global 3D Printing: Automotive Additive Manufacturing market was valued at US$ xx million in 2020. Market is expected to witness a CAGR of xx% from 2021 to 2026 and is expected to reach US$xx million in 2026. The analyst further projects market to grow at a CAGR of xx% from 2021 to 2031. Rapid advances in 3D printing technology and rising R&D funding from public and private sectors influence market revenues. Over the recent years, 3D printing technology has gained significant prominence in the automotive sector, helping create several lightweight components and body parts. These factors boost the value of the 3D printing in automotive market



How has COVID-19 impacted Global 3D Printing: Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market?



The onset of COVID-19 pandemic briefly affected the 3D printing in automotive industry because of disruption caused in the global supply chain and production shut across many countries among others. However, technology providers are continuously working on innovation amid the ongoing coronavirus challenges and aim to make 3D printing even more efficient in coming years by focusing on building a resilient supply chain, maintaining and optimizing the production line and ensuring versatility. Resultantly, overall market remained reassuringly robust compared to the pre-pandemic era.



Further to this, the pandemic has created the need for companies to maintain digital =/assets relating to data for the manufacturing of a component. Hence, the 3D printer bridges the gap by being able to utilize these digital designs to produce products as and when required. Besides, the use of 3D printer in an automotive firm can help maintain production continuity.



What are the current market drivers?



Growing Electric Vehicle Market



Demand for electric vehicles is growing globally which will derive demand for 3D printing automotive market owing to its growing importance in electric vehicles. Additive manufacturing is the only fully digital manufacturing process to increase factory flexibility and produce lower-demand parts more cost-effectively. Hence, OEMs are focusing to transition to AM to advance development and adoption of EVs.



Government Support to Promote Additive Manufacturing



The automotive 3D printing market is being propelled by the rise in the number of government and industry initiatives to support additive manufacturing technology. Several countries have developed national programs to support the university-level research. For instance, the Canadian government has launched the Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) to drive the use of 3D printing among small- and medium-sized organizations. This is encouraging organizations to adopt the cutting-edge technology to reduce the cost of operation and increase the productivity. Until now, there are three main applications within automotive sector including prototyping, sophisticated parts and luxury cars. However, industry is expected to use 3D printing in other areas such as mass production.



Where are the market opportunities?



Focus Towards Mass Production

3D printing technology for mass production is still at its nascent stage and technology continues to be a major challenge in terms of mass production. The cost of 3D printing technology needs to be reduced to produce cars on a mass scale. It might take 15-20 years from now to manufacture cars using 3D printing technology. However, part manufacturing on a mass scale would still be a possibility in the next 5-10 years from now. OEMs and 3D printing companies are exploring this are and conducting R&D in this direction. Besides, there will be a possibility to manufacture smaller two-seater electric cars in a similar period on a large scale, as companies such as XEV (an Italian car manufacturer) are already planning to mass-produce a two-seater electric car using 3D printing technology.



Innovations in Development of Advanced Materials



In addition to polymers, automotive sector is increasing use of metal 3D printing among other materials. This is particularly driven by the introduction of cheaper and faster metal binder jetting technologies, which prove more cost-effective for serial production and mass customisation. Volkswagen is looking to employ HP’s new Metal Jet technology to produce structural components for mass-production vehicles and hopes to achieve this goal within the next two to three years.



Competitive Landscape



Leading players profiled in the report operating in the global 3D printing automotive market are 3D Systems, Carbon, Desktop Metal, EOS GmBH, ExOne, Fictiv, GE Additive, Markforged, Materialise NV, Prodways Group, Proto Labs, SLM Solutions, Stratasys, Ultimaker and Voxeljet.



These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch. For instance, Stratasys is actively focusing on partnerships and acquisitions with key industry participants. Company acquired Xaar 3D in October 2021 and partnered with nFrontier with an aim to take a leap into the future of impact-driven innovation in Additive Manufacturing.



