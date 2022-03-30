New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Lighting Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195540/?utm_source=GNW



The Commercial Lighting Market 2021-2031: the report aims to provide exhaustive details about the commercial lighting market. The report will provide vital information to the existing companies as to how to generate more new pockets and generate revenues in less captured markets. For the new entrants in the market report will shed light on market dynamics and factors for market growth along with market restraints.



Development of Smart Cities



In the recent times, there are numerous ongoing smart city projects throughout the world that offer several opportunities to the technology companies, service providers, utility companies, and consulting companies. The optimum usage of electricity is one of the key goals of the infrastructures of smart city. Smart city developments are considered as a key driving factor for sustainable economic growth across geographies. The sustainability of resources, energy efficiency, and advancements in digital technologies have steered the demand for smart cities development projects. Smart & advanced lighting solutions are expected to play a crucial role in achieving energy savings and sustainability.



Integration of Advanced Technologies in Construction



Over the past years, the construction sector has been witnessing modest growth in the adoption of advanced and high-end technologies for enhanced efficiency, cost reduction, and sustainability. The players operating in the industry are increasingly leveraging advanced technologies. Further, the integration of advanced technologies including IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other wireless connectivity solutions have created new growth avenues for the market players to offer innovative lighting solutions.



What Are These Questions You Should Ask Before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the commercial lighting market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the commercial lighting market?

• How will each commercial lighting submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2031?

• How will the market shares for each commercial lighting submarket develop from 2021 to 2031?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2031?

• Will leading commercial lighting markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2031 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2031?

• Where is the commercial lighting market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

• What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?

• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?



You need to discover how this will impact the commercial lighting market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 466-page report provides 358 tables and 263 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• Contains in-depth analyse of global, regional and national sales and growth

• Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors



This report tells you TODAY how the commercial lighting market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analysis reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analysis, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analysis (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of commercial lighting prices and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Global Commercial Lighting Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Offering

• Hardware

– Lights & Luminaires

– Lighting Control

• Software

– Local Web-based Software

– Cloud-based Software

• Services

– Pre-installation Services

– Post-installation Services



Global Commercial Lighting Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Installation Type

• New Installation

• Retrofit



Global Commercial Lighting Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Communication Technology

• Wired

• Wireless



Global Commercial Lighting Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by End Use Application

• Indoor

• Outdoor



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• U.S. Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Europe Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Germany Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UK Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Russia Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Spain Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Commercial Lighting Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Asia Pacific Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Australia Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• China Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Southeast Asia Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of APAC Commercial Lighting Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Latin America Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Brazil Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Argentina Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Colombia Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America Commercial Lighting Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Middle East and Africa Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• GCC Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Africa Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of MEA Commercial Lighting Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Leading companies in the global market for commercial lighting

• ABB Ltd.

• Acuity Brands

• Bosch

• Cree

• Dialight

• GE Current, a Daintree Company

• Honeywell

• Hubbell, Inc.

• Legrand

• Leviton

• OSRAM Licht AG

• Panasonic Corporation

• Schneider Electric

• Signify Holding

• Zumtobell



Overall world revenue for Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx billion in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 report helps you?



In summary, our 476-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for offering, installation type, communication technology, end use application, each forecasted at global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market.



Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.



Information found nowhere else



With our new report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. This study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Commercial Lighting Market, 2021 to 2031 Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195540/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________