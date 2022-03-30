The newly updated report indicates that the global electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market was valued at around US$xx million in 2020

New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195538/?utm_source=GNW



Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market – our new study reveals current and future trends, major driving factors, regulatory framework, and predicted revenues/volume



Rising automotive sector especially in APAC region (China, India, Japan, and South Korea), increasing global demand for EVs in double digit, legislation mandating EV infrastructure, government initiatives boosting EV sales, rising consumer awareness about the use of fuel-efficient vehicles, growing innovation along with advanced technology, growing need to minimize greenhouse gas and air pollutant emissions , reducing dependency on other fuel alternative, and tackling climate change; are the prime factors fueling the overall market growth.

• Blink Charging Co., a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has acquired Blue Corner N.V., a European EV charging operator located in Antwerp, Belgium, and its portfolio of 7,071 charging ports as well as a strong European charging network. Blink’s planned international development ambitions include this acquisition, which gives the company a major infrastructural presence in the region. Chargers from Blue Corner can be found in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and France.

• ViriCiti, a leading developer of electrification solutions for eBus and commercial fleets, has been purchased by ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., a global electric vehicle (EV) charging network operating in North America and Europe.

• Eaton, a power management company, has purchased Green Motion SA, a creator and manufacturer of electric car charging hardware and software located in Switzerland.



Which region might offer good growth potential in the coming years?



APAC dominated the global EVSE market in 2020. The APAC market was valued at US$xx Million in 2020 and expected to grow with the highest CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2021-2031. APAC is the largest consumer as well as producer of EVs with the leadership of China, Japan, and south Korea. APAC has leadership in the automotive sector as well as EVs demand is also high. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major country with dominance in automotive sector. This has helped EVSE to establish a strong foothold in the APAC market. Further, leadership of APAC region in automotive vehicle production and sales; presence of major auto OEMs; supportive govioernment regulations and initiatives; presence of major developing economies; and easy availability of raw materials to manufacture equipment; are the prime factor boosting the demand of EVSE in APAC region.



The electric vehicle industry in the Asia Pacific region has undergone tremendous innovations in recent years. According to EV-Volumes, around one million battery electric vehicles were sold in the area alone in 2019. The transition into electric vehicle production has started in countries known for their notorious automotive manufacturing industries.



Throughout the early twenty-first century, there has been a dramatic rise in the production and use of electric vehicles around the world. Because conventional vehicles are primarily powered by non-renewable energy sources, electric vehicles have become as important as renewable energy sources are used. In terms of e-mobility, China appears to be on top globally and in the Asia Pacific region.



How has the COVID-19 impacted the global electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market?



Due to the COVID-19, the market is being analyzed further in terms of various recovery patterns (COVID-19 impact V-shaped recovery scenario, COVID-19 impact U-shaped recovery scenario, COVID-19 impact L-shaped recovery scenario, and COVID-19 impact W-shaped recovery scenario) to provide bird’s eye view on each aspects of the market. The worldwide automobile sector was impacted hard and quickly by the COVID-19 epidemic. Disruption in whole value chain, strict government guidelines in the form of complete or partial lockdown, supply and demand imbalance, unavailability of workforce, the closure of assembly plants, and large-scale manufacturing interruptions; are some of the symptoms faced by the automotive industry due to COVID-19. Furthermore, COVID-19 has placed significant pressure on a market that is still experiencing a worldwide demand slowdown, which is expected to lead to more merger and acquisition activity.



In terms of demand drivers, significant hurdles, regulatory framework, major players, important strategic efforts made, and market trends, the research will help you better grasp the electric vehicle supply equipment.



The newly updated report indicates that the global electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market was valued at around US$xx million in 2020 (pre COVID-19 forecast) and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of xx% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Increasing demand of electric vehicles across the globe, supportive government regulations regarding development of charging infrastructure, rising consumer awareness about the use of fuel-efficient vehicles, growing innovation along with advanced technology, and growing need to minimize greenhouse gas and air pollutant emissions; are the prime factors driving the demand of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) across the globe.



Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market: By Output

• AC Power

– Level 1

– Level 2

• DC Power



Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market: By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

– Workplaces

– Hospitals

– Hotels

– Schools

– Retail Facilities

– Others

• Public



Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market: By Charging Speed

• Slow

• Fast

• Ultra-Fast



Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market: By Fast Charging Type

• GB/T

• CHAdeMO

• Tesla

• CCS

• AC Fast Chargeable



Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market: By Vehicle Type

• Cars

– BEVs

– PHEVs

• LCVs

• Buses and Trucks



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 22 leading national markets:

• North America Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Outlook

– US Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Canada Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Mexico Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Europe Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Outlook

– Netherlands Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– France Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Germany Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– UK Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Norway Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Italy Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Sweden Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Belgium Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Austria Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Spain Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Switzerland Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Outlook

– China Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Japan Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– India Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– South Korea Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Australia Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Rest of APAC Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of World Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Outlook

– South America Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Middle East Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Africa Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth



Based on our estimates, overall revenue for electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market will surpass US$xx million in 2021. We predict very strong revenue growth through to 2031.



• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market, with forecasts for output type, charging speed, application, fast charging type, and vehicle type, each forecasted at a global and regional level

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 4 regional and 22 key national markets – See forecasts for the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Norway, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Spain, Switzerland, India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market. Some of the company's profiled in this report include Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint, Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Hubbell Incorporated, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Tesla Inc., Schneider Electric SE, BP Pulse, Siemens AG, Semaconnect, Tellus Power Green, EVSE LLC, Shenzhen UUGreenPower Electrical Co., Ltd., Alfen N.V., EVBox, Ecotap B.V., Delta Electronics, Inc., BYD Motors Inc., and Webasto.



