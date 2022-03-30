BOS Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year 2021

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the year 2021.

Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO, stated: "We have made positive progress in the year 2021, although revenues were roughly the same as in the year 2020:

  • Gross profit margin improved to 19.6% in the year 2021 from 18.2% in the year 2020;
  • Operating expenses decreased to $6.1 million in the year 2021 from $6.8 million in the year 2020;
  • Financial expenses decreased to $105,000 in the year 2021 from $348,000 in the year 2020.

As a result, net income for the year 2021 amounted to $451,000 as compared to a $960,000 net loss in the year 2020.”

Eyal Cohen added: “On March 10, 2022, we announced that BOS’ RFID division acquired the assets of Dagesh, which provides inventory counting services in Israel. In addition, on March 28, 2022, we announced that BOS’ Supply Chain division received a $2.4 million order from an existing customer, for delivery this year. This advances us towards our financial targets for the year 2022, which are revenues over $35 million (compared to $33.6 million in the year 2021) and net income to exceed $1 million (compared to a net income of $451,000 in the year 2021.)"

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

  • Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.
  • Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.
  • Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for the industrial and logistic processes.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, failure to successfully integrate and achieve the potential benefits of the acquisition of the business operations of Imdecol Ltd. (the Robotics business line) and of Dagesh Inventory Counting and Maintenance Ltd., inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS     
U.S. dollars in thousands
           
  Year ended Three months ended
December 31,December 31,
  2021   2020   2021    2020 
           
  (Unaudited)
 (Unaudited)
                  
Revenues $33,634  $33,551  $9,079 $10,426 
Cost of revenues  27,048   27,433   7,351  8,528 
Gross profit  6,586   6,118   1,728  1,898 
                  
Operating costs and expenses:                 
Research and development  208   112   54  41 
Sales and marketing  3,955   3,922   1,053  989 
General and administrative  1,906   1,747   563  496 
Impairment of intangible assets  -   517   -  - 
Impairment of Goodwill  -   471   -  - 
Total operating costs and expenses  6,069   6,769   1,670  1,526 
                  
Operating income (loss)  517   (651)  58  372 
Financial income (expenses), net  (105)  (348)  2  (113)
Other income, net  -   39   -  (11)
                  
Income before taxes on income (loss)  412   (960)  60  248 
Taxes on income  39   -   40  - 
Net income (loss)  451  $(960) $100 $248 
                  
Basic net income (loss) per share $0.09  $(0.22) $0.02 $0.06 
Diluted net income (loss) per share $0.08  $(0.22) $0.02 $0.06 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share  5,212   4,298   5,301  4,346 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share  5,424   4,298   5,438  4,350 
                
Number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020  5,251   4,391   5,251  4,396 
                


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
  

December 
312021

 

December
31, 2020

  

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

ASSETS

        
         

CURRENT ASSETS:

        

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,875


 

$

1,036


Restricted cash deposits

  

242


  

140


Trade receivables

  

9,209


  

9,172


Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

  

977


  

1,311


Inventories

  

5,567


  

4,871


         

Total current assets

  

17,870


  

16,530


         

LONG-TERM ASSETS

  

150


  

59


         

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

  

1,097


  

956


         

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET

  

944


  

767


         

OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

  

20


  

40


         

GOODWILL

  

4,676


  

4,676


         

Total assets

 

$

24,757


 

$

23,028



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  

December31,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

  

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

     

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

    
     

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

    

Current maturities of long term loans

 

$

740

 

$

815

Operating lease liabilities, current

  

538

  

557

Trade payables

  

5,200

  

5,492

Employees and payroll accruals

  

996

  

985

Deferred revenues

  

917

  

601

Advances net of inventory in process

  

249

  

68

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

  

112

  

391

     

Total current liabilities

  

8,752

  

8,909

     

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

    

Long-term loans, net of current maturities

  

681

  

1,216

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

  

565

  

367

Long term deferred revenues

  

132

  

303

Accrued severance pay

  

280

  

364

     

Total long-term liabilities

  

1,658

  

2,250

     
     

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

  

14,347

  

11,869

     
     

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

24,757

 

$

23,028



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
  

Year ended
December 31,

 

Three months ended
December 31,

  2021 2020 

2021

 

2020

         

Operating income (loss)

 

$

517

 

$

(651

)

 

$

58

 

$

372

Add:

        

Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets

  

-

  

988

   

-

  

-

Amortization of intangible assets

  

20

  

40

   

5

  

4

Stock-based compensation

  

67

  

65

   

23

  

8

Depreciation

  

238

  

270

   

63

  

62

EBITDA

 

$

842

 

$

712

  

$

149

 

$

446

        

SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 

RFID

 

Supply
Chain
Solutions

 

Intelligent
Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

                   
      


 Year ended December 31,
2021		    
                   
                   

Revenues

$

13,192

 

$

19,008

   

1,576

  

$

(142

)

 

$

33,634

 
                   
                   

Gross profit

 

3,338

  

3,708

   

(460

)

  

-

   

6,586

 
                   

Allocated operating expenses

 

2,300

  

2,497

   

573

   

-

   

5,370

 
                   

Unallocated operating expenses*

 

-

  

-

   

-

       

699

 
                   

Income (loss) from operations

$

1,038

 

$

1,211

  

$

(1,033

)

  

-

   

517

 
                   
Financial expenses and                (105)
                   

tax on income

                

39

 
                   

Net income

               

$

451

 


  

RFID


  

Supply
Chain
Solutions

 

Intelligent Robotics



 

Intercompany



 

Consolidated

      

Year ended December 31, 2020















                     
                     

Revenues

 

$

12,523


  

$

18,594

 

$

2,502

  

$

(68

)

  

$

33,551

                     
                     

Gross profit (loss)

  

3,265


   

3,724

  

(871

)

  

-

    

6,118

                     
                     

Allocated operating expenses

  

2,099


   

2,373

  

641

   

-

    

5,113

                     

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

  

-


   

-

  

988

   

-

    

988

   

-


   

-

  

-

         

Unallocated operating expenses*

                   

668

                     

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

1,166


  

$

1,351

 

$

(2,500

)

  

-

    

(651

                     

Financial expenses

                   

(348

Other income

                   

39

                     

Net loss

                  

$

(960

                     

SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

   

RFID

 

Supply

Chain Solutions

 

Intelligent Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

 
     

Three months ended December 31,

2021

  
              
              

Revenues

  

$

         3,999

 

$

        4,840

 

$

        236

  

$

        4

 

$

        9,079

  
              
              

Gross profit (loss)

   

1,126

  

        1,025

  

(423

)

  

-

  

        1,728

  
              

Allocated operating expenses

   

        659

  

        709

  

     121

   

-

  

1,489

  
              

Unallocated operating expenses*

           

        181

  
    

-

  

-

  

-

       

Income (loss) from operations

  

$

                467

 

$

                316

 

$

                (544

)

  

-

  

58

  
              

Financial income

           

2

  
              

Tax on income

           

        40

  
              

Net income

           

100

  
            


   

RFID

 

Supply

Chain Solutions

 

Intelligent Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

 
     

Three months ended December 31,

2020

  
              
              

Revenues

  

$

         3,547

 

$

        4,769

 

$

        2,135

  

$

        (25

)

 

$

        10,426

   
              
              

Gross profit (loss)

   

        1,042

  

        842

  

      14     

   

-

   

        1,898

   
              

Allocated operating expenses

   

        575

  

        643

  

137

   

-

   

        1,355

   
              

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

   

        -

  

        -

  

     -

   

-

   

        -

   
              

Unallocated operating expenses*

           

        201

   
    

-

  

-

  

-

       

Income (loss) from operations

  

$

                467

  

197

 

$

                (91

)

  

-

   

372

   

Financial expenses

           

(113

)

  

Tax on income

           

        (11

)

  

Net loss

          

$

                248

   

*   Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, directors fees, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


Contact Data