BOS Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year 2021

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the year 2021.

Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO, stated: "We have made positive progress in the year 2021, although revenues were roughly the same as in the year 2020:

Gross profit margin improved to 19.6% in the year 2021 from 18.2% in the year 2020;



Operating expenses decreased to $6.1 million in the year 2021 from $6.8 million in the year 2020;



Financial expenses decreased to $105,000 in the year 2021 from $348,000 in the year 2020.



As a result, net income for the year 2021 amounted to $451,000 as compared to a $960,000 net loss in the year 2020.”

Eyal Cohen added: “On March 10, 2022, we announced that BOS’ RFID division acquired the assets of Dagesh, which provides inventory counting services in Israel. In addition, on March 28, 2022, we announced that BOS’ Supply Chain division received a $2.4 million order from an existing customer, for delivery this year. This advances us towards our financial targets for the year 2022, which are revenues over $35 million (compared to $33.6 million in the year 2021) and net income to exceed $1 million (compared to a net income of $451,000 in the year 2021.)"

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.



Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.



Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for the industrial and logistic processes.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands Year ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues $ 33,634 $ 33,551 $ 9,079 $ 10,426 Cost of revenues 27,048 27,433 7,351 8,528 Gross profit 6,586 6,118 1,728 1,898 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 208 112 54 41 Sales and marketing 3,955 3,922 1,053 989 General and administrative 1,906 1,747 563 496 Impairment of intangible assets - 517 - - Impairment of Goodwill - 471 - - Total operating costs and expenses 6,069 6,769 1,670 1,526 Operating income (loss) 517 (651 ) 58 372 Financial income (expenses), net (105 ) (348 ) 2 (113 ) Other income, net - 39 - (11 ) Income before taxes on income (loss) 412 (960 ) 60 248 Taxes on income 39 - 40 - Net income (loss) 451 $ (960 ) $ 100 $ 248 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.09 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.06 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.06 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,212 4,298 5,301 4,346 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,424 4,298 5,438 4,350 Number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 5,251 4,391 5,251 4,396





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) December

31, 2021 December

31, 2020 ( Unaudited ) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,875

$ 1,036

Restricted cash deposits 242

140

Trade receivables 9,209

9,172

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 977

1,311

Inventories 5,567

4,871

Total current assets 17,870

16,530

LONG-TERM ASSETS 150

59

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,097

956

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 944

767

OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 20

40

GOODWILL 4,676

4,676

Total assets $ 24,757

$ 23,028







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) December31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long term loans $ 740 $ 815 Operating lease liabilities, current 538 557 Trade payables 5,200 5,492 Employees and payroll accruals 996 985 Deferred revenues 917 601 Advances net of inventory in process 249 68 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 112 391 Total current liabilities 8,752 8,909 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 681 1,216 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 565 367 Long term deferred revenues 132 303 Accrued severance pay 280 364 Total long-term liabilities 1,658 2,250 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 14,347 11,869 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,757 $ 23,028







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands) Year ended

December 31, Three months ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income (loss) $ 517 $ (651 ) $ 58 $ 372 Add: Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets - 988 - - Amortization of intangible assets 20 40 5 4 Stock-based compensation 67 65 23 8 Depreciation 238 270 63 62 EBITDA $ 842 $ 712 $ 149 $ 446

SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated

Year ended December 31,

2021 Revenues $ 13,192 $ 19,008 1,576 $ (142 ) $ 33,634 Gross profit 3,338 3,708 (460 ) - 6,586 Allocated operating expenses 2,300 2,497 573 - 5,370 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 699 Income (loss) from operations $ 1,038 $ 1,211 $ (1,033 ) - 517 Financial expenses and (105 ) tax on income 39 Net income $ 451





RFID

Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent Robotics



Intercompany



Consolidated Year ended December 31, 2020



























Revenues $ 12,523

$ 18,594 $ 2,502 $ (68 ) $ 33,551 Gross profit (loss) 3,265

3,724 (871 ) - 6,118 Allocated operating expenses 2,099

2,373 641 - 5,113 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets -

- 988 - 988 -

- - Unallocated operating expenses* 668 Income (loss) from operations $ 1,166

$ 1,351 $ (2,500 ) - (651 Financial expenses (348 Other income 39 Net loss $ (960

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID Supply Chain Solutions Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended December 31, 2021 Revenues $ 3,999 $ 4,840 $ 236 $ 4 $ 9,079 Gross profit (loss) 1,126 1,025 (423 ) - 1,728 Allocated operating expenses 659 709 121 - 1,489 Unallocated operating expenses* 181 - - - Income (loss) from operations $ 467 $ 316 $ (544 ) - 58 Financial income 2 Tax on income 40 Net income 100





RFID Supply Chain Solutions Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended December 31, 2020 Revenues $ 3,547 $ 4,769 $ 2,135 $ (25 ) $ 10,426 Gross profit (loss) 1,042 842 14 - 1,898 Allocated operating expenses 575 643 137 - 1,355 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - - - - Unallocated operating expenses* 201 - - - Income (loss) from operations $ 467 197 $ (91 ) - 372 Financial expenses (113 ) Tax on income (11 ) Net loss $ 248

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, directors fees, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

