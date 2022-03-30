SINGAPORE, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MathWallet now supports Arweave Mainnet. More than 2 million MathWallet users now can now connect their mobile app to access the wallet and Arweave-based DApps.

As a mobile wallet supporting the Arweave Mainnet, MathWallet will provide Arweave users with more convenient transaction methods, ecological project participation and more diverse experiences.

Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever - for the very first time. Please visit https://www.arweave.org for more information.

MathWallet is the Multichain Wallet for Web3 that enables token storage of 100+ chains including BTC, ETH, Polkadot, Filecoin, Solana, BSC, Cosmos etc. Mathwallet also supports cross-chain token bridges and multi-chain dApp store. Our investors include Fenbushi Capital, Alameda Research, Binance Labs, FundamentalLabs, Multicoin Capital, NGC Ventures, Amber Group, 6Eagle Capital.

Please visit mathwallet.org for more information on Mathwallet.

Media contact: hello@mathwallet.org

