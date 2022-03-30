Whittier Street Health Center to Honor Eversource Energy CEO Joseph Nolan, Jr., at Its 2022 Annual Gala

BOSTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eversource Energy President and CEO Joseph R. Nolan, Jr., will be honored by Whittier Street Health Center at its 24th annual gala on April 19 in Boston. The event will be held as an "in person" event for the first time since the pandemic began almost two years ago, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, Boston.

"Whittier's 2022 Toast to Joseph Nolan, Jr., will continue the health center's long tradition of shining a light on Boston's standout business leaders and philanthropists while raising over $1 million to provide high-quality medical care and social services to patients regardless of their ability to pay.

WCVB Channel 5 "CityLine" host and executive producer Karen Holmes Ward will emcee the event, which will feature live entertainment by the Dave Macklin Band. Members of the public are invited to attend.

When: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Where: Boston Park Plaza Hotel, 50 Park Plaza, Boston, MA 02116

Click here to sponsor or buy tickets

"I'm deeply honored to be recognized by Whittier Street Health Center on April 19. This invaluable organization works to provide some of Boston's most vulnerable and marginalized communities with access to high-quality health care and services. I look forward to a great event and raising plenty of support for Whittier," said Joe Nolan.

"Joe Nolan has been a staunch supporter and is one of our most caring and passionate champions," said Frederica M. Williams, Whittier's president and CEO. "He understands and genuinely cares about the serious health and social disparities that exist in Boston."

"We're excited to celebrate Joe as a compassionate community leader who has a long record as a relentless supporter for health equity. And we thank Eversource and our event sponsors for strengthening Whittier's ability to ensure greater health equity by bringing programs and services that promote better health and well-being to the residents of Roxbury, the South End, Dorchester, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain and surrounding neighborhoods," Ms. Williams said.

As one of the nation's largest utilities, Eversource (NYSE: ES) delivers energy and water to about 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company employs about 8,000 people and is recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by Ceres, a sustainability advocacy organization.

Whittier serves more than 30,000 patients and conducts 20,000 community outreach visits annually; its ethnically and racially diverse patient base. Approximately 36% of Whittier's patients are uninsured. Whittier provides a comprehensive array of 40 healthcare programs and services designed to meet the primary health care, behavioral health, and social needs of the community. Learn more at www.wshc.org.

