Interface Launches Infant Security System and Wandering Patient Management for Hospitals

Earth City, MO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Security Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced an expanded suite of Personal Protection Monitoring services that use active RFID tags to protect infants from abduction, prevent mother/infant mismatches, and monitor memory care patients.

Personal Protection Monitoring was first launched in June 2020 with a focus on protecting at-risk lone and mobile workers in retail, restaurant, and hospitality brands. With today’s launch, Interface adds healthcare solutions to their Personal Protection Monitoring portfolio. This will include the following new service offerings:

Infant security system for newborn infants in birthing centers and hospitals to prevent abductions and accidental pairing of the infant with the wrong parent.



Wander management system for patients in hospitals, behavioral health facilities and memory care centers.

Interface has partnered with GuardRFID, a leader in real-time locating systems (RTLS), to implement the infant security and wander management systems. Interface will deploy GuardRFID’s RFID active tags along with the RTLS, and integrate the solution with onsite alarm systems and video cameras for real-time alarm management and the capability to provide video verification of alarm events.

"GuardRFID’s in-house designed and manufactured RTLS solutions meet stringent certification and standards needed by healthcare facilities. We are excited to partner with Interface who can offer a broad array of physical security solutions for healthcare customers on our platform with their superior solution design, integration, and maintenance support," said Kerry Brock President & Chief Revenue Officer, GuardRFID.

"Our experience in implementing lone and mobile worker safety solutions has given us deep insight into the challenges associated with delivering personal protection monitoring solutions. Our new solutions for infants and wandering patients build on this capability and give us the opportunity to help healthcare service providers ramp up security and protect lives,” said Brian Garavuso, Chief Technology Officer, Interface Security Systems.

More information about the infant security system can be found here and the wandering patient system can be found here.

About Interface Security Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

About GuardRFID

GuardRFID is a proven expert in real-time location systems driving the next generation of security and compliance applications in healthcare, industrial and commercial environments. With indoor and outdoor installations around the world, the Company delivers the most robust multi-purpose real-time location platform with superior flexibility, interoperability and performance helping organizations achieve the protection, compliance, and efficiencies they require when it comes to their people and assets – today and tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.guardrfid.com

