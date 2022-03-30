Pick-Up Sports App Makes Waves With Olympic Gold Medalist

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Javelin Sports Inc. announces its partnership with Olympic gold medalist Donovan Bailey, combining the influence of a Canadian all-star with its leading pick-up sports platform. The sports management app is designed for athletes of all levels and pushes for more athletic participation across Canada.

Founded in 2016, Javelin Sports has changed how athletes build their communities. The app has seen tremendous growth over the past year, accumulating over 30,000 players who frequently connect with others on the app to play their desired sport. The idea came from the two co-founders, Justin Ford and Coleman Chan, who said, "We realized we weren't playing as many sports as we did when we were kids, so we wanted to fix that issue."

Over the past two years, athletic activities have stalled as the sports recreation industry has taken a hit. Now, as restrictions begin to slowly ease up and the weather gets warmer, Javelin is hoping to onboard new athletes on the app to get the athletic momentum moving again.

The unique app recently caught the eye of renowned Canadian sprinter Donovan Bailey, who resonated with the app's mission to introduce new players to connect over their love for sports. He has recently chosen to secure himself a seat on Javelin Sports' board of advisors. In the next year, Javelin Sports is projected to grow its player base to 100,000 athletes, connecting more players to new friends and opponents than ever before.

With backing from a Canadian sports legacy, Javelin Sports is prepared to make waves in the Canadian recreational scene, giving Canadians access to a one-stop-shop platform for sports. Seventy-six percent of adults claim they want to play more sports, yet only 27% of adults are actively playing, which is why Javelin's goal is to return genuine activity to the everyday life of Canadians.

Javelin Sports operates within Toronto but is available to athletes, pro and otherwise, country-wide. To learn more about its mission and how to get involved, visit javelinsportsinc.com.

WHAT IS JAVELIN SPORTS?

