Open Links Transforms Golf Trip Planning Process

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Links Golf recently announced the launch of its new user review and search website for U.S. golf courses, affectionately known by users as The Screener. The site aggregates data for over 4,500 courses in the U.S. and allows users to quickly and easily filter courses based on their preferences, such as location, price, ranking, architect, and even weather. In addition to 30+ data filters, users can also see courses on a map, view/submit course and experience ratings, save courses to a wishlist, and track courses played. The functionality is similar to widely used review and search websites for restaurants and local businesses, but for golf courses and golf travel in the United States. Access to The Screener is free after registering for an account here.

The site makes the laborious process of finding a new course or planning a golf trip simple, saving dozens of hours and providing new ideas about where to tee it up next. Previously, one would need to visit multiple sources to put together ideas for a trip but Open Links is a "one-stop" shop research and user review source for courses in the United States. Open Links also provides a unique perspective on which clubs offer the best experience. The free service also provides access to a forum where users can connect with each other, as well as discounted Open Links merchandise.

About Open Links: Open Links Golf is a data and software company based outside of Chicago specializing in the aggregation of golf course data and analytics in the United States. Open Links founder Paul Storie has 10+ years of experience in the data and software industry and is an avid golf traveler. Learn more about Open Links here.

