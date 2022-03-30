Fujifilm Completes $88 Million Expansion of its Facility in Mesa, Arizona to Supply the Semiconductor Industry

MESA, Ariz., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc., a leading supplier of chemicals and advanced materials for the semiconductor industry with four manufacturing and R&D sites across the U.S., today announced that it has completed its $88 million expansion of its electronic materials facility in Mesa. The added 80,000 sq. ft. to the existing facility includes five new buildings to expand Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP), high-purity solvents and process chemicals manufacturing capacity, warehousing, R&D and quality control laboratories, office space, and bulk chemical handling and storage. The expansion increases FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc.’s manufacturing capacity by 30%, and the company plans to add 120 new positions in chemistry, engineering, manufacturing, warehousing, and maintenance, by the end of 2024.

Following construction completion in 2021, the new manufacturing operations for CMP slurries and high-purity solvents were brought online in early 2022; these chemicals are used in Fujifilm’s CMP and Formulated Products (FP) business lines to make, clean, and polish semiconductor chips.

The new FP R&D lab operations began in February 2022, which includes new state-of-the-art process tools and instrumentation to enable the development of next-generation materials for semiconductors in new consumer and electronic products. Bulk chemical storage and 40,000 sq. ft. in warehouse space was added to support expanded manufacturing of CMP and FP products. The expanded site also includes a new cafeteria and Fujifit, a free fitness center for the company’s employees with state-of-the-art work-out equipment, and classes.

“These past two years have shown us just how vital semiconductor chips are to our daily lives. We are proud that we had the foresight to expand our operations here in Mesa to support our semiconductor manufacturing customers to enable the rapid advancement of our digital society,” said Dr. Brian O’Donnelly, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc., and global vice president, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Division. “Our business is growing rapidly and with this expansion we are hiring talented and skilled employees that will help us support the evolving needs of the semiconductor and electronic materials market.”

“Fujifilm has been a corporate partner and employer in Mesa for over 25 years, and we are thrilled that they continue to invest in our city,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “This expansion brings meaningful career opportunities for our residents with the chance to make an impact on the global semiconductor industry.”

For over 25 years, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A, Inc. has operated in Arizona, and currently has approximately 400 employees at the Mesa site. The company also has state-of-the-art manufacturing labs and facilities in Rhode Island, California, and Texas, strategically located in close proximity to its customers. To support continued growth, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. is committed to continuously investing and expanding across all of its U.S. sites.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation. FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. supplies the world's top semiconductor manufacturers with a broad array of products and services, including chemicals and advanced materials. The company’s broad product portfolio includes photoresists, formulated products, CMP slurries, and polyimides for advanced packaging. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing labs and facilities in the U.S., including Arizona, Rhode Island, California, and Texas. For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region/affiliates/electronic-materials

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmholdings.com

Attachments