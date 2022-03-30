Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Primary Endpoint Analysis for Phase 2b Viral Challenge Study to Assess Efficacy of Intranasal REVTx-99a for the Prevention of H3N2 Influenza Infection

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, announces results from interim statistical analysis for its Phase 2b viral challenge study (RVL-VRL01) to evaluate the efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99a for the preventive treatment of H3N2 influenza (influenza A) in healthy humans. The study was conducted in Belgium and enrolled 30 healthy individuals 18 to 55 years of age who were quarantined for 14 days while participating in the study. An independent, unblinded subject matter expert panel reviewed the interim results. Based on analysis of the 30 patients through day 11 (day of discharge from the clinical unit), there were no serious adverse events reported or discontinuations due to study drug, and all subjects completed the treatment period per protocol. Efficacy data demonstrated that REVTx-99a did not meet its primary endpoint, area under the curve (AUC) of viral load by quantitative RT-PCR from nasopharyngeal swabs, and the preliminary results suggest the difference between REVTx-99a and placebo was not statistically significant.



“While we are disappointed in the outcome of this study, I would like to thank the study participants, the Revelation team, and the clinical research organization for conducting a well-executed study,” said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. “We remain committed to the development of our other product candidates including REVTx-99b for management of allergic rhinitis and other underlying conditions; and REVDx-501, our universal at home screening test for respiratory viral infection.”

About REVTx-99b

REVTx-99b is a proprietary intranasal formulation in development for management of allergic rhinitis symptoms including chronic nasal congestion. The active ingredient has been shown in a Phase 1 clinical study to upregulate a protein, IP10, which competes for the native eotaxin receptor, CCR3, preventing eotaxin from recruiting eosinophils, thereby reducing recruitment of Th2 cells, and attenuating the allergic response.

Revelation is currently in a Phase 1b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover design study. The primary endpoint is to evaluate the effects of REVTx-99b versus placebo on safety and tolerability. Key secondary endpoints include allergy symptoms (Total Nasal Symptom Score) and peak nasal inspiratory flow elicited by nasal allergen challenge. The company expects the topline data in second half 2022.

About Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. Revelation has multiple product candidates in development. REVTx-99b, the lead therapeutic candidate, is being developed for allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion. REVDx-501, a rapid home use diagnostic that can be used to detect any respiratory viral infection, regardless of virus type or strain, without the need for specialized instrumentation. REVTx-200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

