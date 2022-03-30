Futuris Company Provides Update on Health HR

FAIRFAX, VA, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC Pink: FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, provides its shareholders with an update on Health HR.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 16 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.6 million new employment opportunities. Healthcare occupations are projected to add more jobs than any of the other occupational groups.

Health HR is poised for growth during these demanding times and is undergoing daily changes. Most recently, the Health HR website has undergone a comprehensive update to go hand in hand with the company’s planned marketing efforts to service new and existing clients, as well as recruiting efforts for new clinicians. The website can be viewed at https://www.healthhronline.com/ . Health HR is currently transitioning Affordable Rehab, a leading provider of therapy staffing services in South Florida, into the company. To expedite and structure the transitioning, the company aims to implement a new internal tracking system by the end of April. This will allow patients, clinicians, and credentials to be tracked more easily and effectively.

“We are extremely proud of the continued growth of Health HR. The company forges ahead in building their brand and establishment, as well as constantly seeking new potential acquisitions to bolster their business,” said Kalyan Pathuri, President of Futuris.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, overall economic conditions, the ability to find qualified personnel, and the ability to find new clients. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Futuris Company

Preya Narain

Email: info.it@futuris.company

Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris Company