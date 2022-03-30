Castr Announces the Launch of LiveAPI: Decreasing the Time-to-market for Live Video Streaming Apps

Vancouver, BC, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castr Live Streaming Inc., a Canadian-based live streaming solution provider, today announced the launch of their new product, LiveAPI. The product offers a set of powerful APIs for building live and on-demand video streaming apps. LiveAPI handles all technical heavy lifting for processing video from live streaming, encoding, video hosting to delivery for any kind of application.

“LiveAPI’s mission is to simplify the journey of developing a live video streaming app, or any software involving live streaming and hosting videos,” shared Govinda Sunil, CEO of Castr and founder of LiveAPI.

Sunil continued, “With more than four years of experience in live streaming and video delivery, I believe LiveAPI is the next step to bring digital video closer to everyone. We aim to handle all the technical heavy lifting of video processing, data transmission, or streaming infrastructure to let the developers focus 100% on building their product and get it into the hands of their customers faster than ever before.”

LiveAPI comes along with a robust infrastructure to make sure video performance stays stable and the viewing experience is of high quality. The product offers a complete solution for developing video streaming apps at any scale:

End-to-end streaming experience with APIs for live streaming, video hosting, video encoding, multistreaming, and cloud recordings

Powerful, global CDNs including Akamai, Fastly, and Cloudflare

State-of-the-art low latency, secured, and adaptive bitrate streaming technologies

24/7 dedicated technical support for all users

Global infrastructure scales to handle thousands of concurrent streams and millions of viewers.

New users can now visit the website https://liveapi.com to explore all the features for their next live video streaming project.

About LiveAPI

LiveAPI is an API platform that enables developers to build live video streaming apps with ease. The product offers an end-to-end experience that includes live streaming, video on demand, encoding, playback, analytics, etc. LiveAPI’s offer is entirely flexible so that anyone can develop the API for any use case they need. For more information, visit https://liveapi.com.

About Castr

Castr offers comprehensive live video streaming solutions for businesses, broadcasters, gamers, educational institutions, religious organizations, and many other users. Castr’s cutting-edge innovations enable powerful live streaming, multistreaming, and video hosting. The solution is widely adopted by users from small to large businesses across the globe. To learn how Castr can help your business grow with video streaming, visit https://castr.io.

