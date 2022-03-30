WaveDancer Hires Sales Executives

FAIRFAX, Va., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) announced today that Greg Hilsenrath and Nick Edwards will be joining the team as Sales Executives focused on government and supply chain, respectively. Both bring extensive sales and blockchain experience.



Mr. Hilsenrath is an accomplished blockchain sales executive who has worked as a Strategic Account Director of Federal Civilian for SAP Americas and as an Enterprise Account Manager for Hewlett Packard Enterprises. At SAP he developed a sales force tasked with increasing revenues from $2 million to $25 million over two years and created a training and consulting services marketplace, achieving sales $20 million over quota. Most recently he has served as a Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Sales Consultant for Crypto Asset Rating, where he evangelized blockchain and built an accelerated growth pipeline.

“WaveDancer is a natural evolution for me to take my deep expertise in IT and blockchain sales and apply it to an enterprise level blockchain enabled technology platform. They are leading the way for non-crypto and permissioned blockchain capabilities to be integrated into organizations in multiple industries and I cannot wait to help take us to the next level,” said Mr. Hilsenrath.

Mr. Edwards most recently served as a Strategic Account Executive for Global Healthcare Exchange where he was responsible for selling complex supply chain software solutions and consulted on supply chain automation best practices for large healthcare companies like Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and Cardinal Health. He won their “Rookie of the Year” award for hitting his quota target in the first year. Mr. Edwards is also a graduate of the Crypto Academy, an immersive blockchain education curriculum.

“I am excited to apply my supply chain sales expertise at WaveDancer and believe that my ability to navigate organizational dynamics and get to the root of the issue based on my deep understanding of supply chain pain points will transition well to the products I’ll be selling. Additionally, I am passionate about blockchain and excited to be selling a revolutionary technology that I deeply believe in,” said Mr. Edwards.

“WaveDancer’s blockchain-enabled technology originated in the U.S. intelligence sector but these hires, part of an aggressive transformation and investment process at WaveDancer, reflect our belief in the broad applicability of blockchain based security solutions. Greg and Nick bring the blockchain and supply chain sales expertise that will allow us to effectively penetrate new markets and we are thrilled they are joining the team,” said Randy Boone, WaveDancer’s Chief Revenue Officer.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offers zero trust blockchain-enabled software solutions for supply chain security. Our technologies are deployed and being used to help organizations manage very complex supply chain challenges. Customers are using the WaveDancer platform to gain unprecedented levels of accountability, auditability, and predictability from their data, while giving insights to their partners and suppliers through a controlled, distributed ledger that is immutable and can be trusted by all parties.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

