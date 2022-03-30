Frequence Continues Support for San Francisco Public Schools

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, announced today that the company would continue its pro bono advertising support for Spark* SF Public Schools to transform public education access in San Francisco. The program, which executes public-service ad campaigns using Frequence’s media planning and workflow technology, aims to increase enrollment at San Francisco public schools.



“Spark* is an amazing non-profit organization dedicated to making sure that every San Francisco public school student receives the quality instruction and equitable support they need to thrive in the 21st century, and we’re proud to continue our three-year partnership with them,” said Tom Cheli, CEO of Frequence. “From closing the opportunity gap for minority students to funding innovative STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs, Frequence has helped Spark* reach families to understand their educational options in the SF Unified School District.”

Spark* SF Public Schools’ partnership with Frequence uses sophisticated media targeting, execution and analytics to identify and reach parents, direct them to public school enrollment, and support the overall educational mission of the San Francisco Unified School District.

“The help we’ve gotten from Frequence has been invaluable in increasing our enrollment numbers,” said Lauren Koehler, Executive Director of Enrollment of SFUSD. “Frequence’s partnership has made a profound impact in our ability to help those Bay Area families who need it most.”

