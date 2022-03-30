B.C. Spearfishing Summit launches at Tofino Resort + Marina, April 23rd, 2022

Tofino, BC, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tofino Resort + Marina invites B.C.’s underwater enthusiast community to the B.C. Spearfishing Summit on Saturday April 23rd, 2022. The grassroots, one-day event will bring together an engaging roster of speakers focusing on four important pillars: education, safety, sustainability and respect, followed by an evening of live music and entertainment



“We are excited to bring together the province’s incredible spearfishing and cold-water freediving community here in Tofino,” says Willie Mitchell, managing partner of Tofino Resort + Marina. “With better access to equipment and instruction, the sport’s popularity continues to grow rapidly, the Summit offers a chance to examine important facets including responsibility under the water, and sustainability of the Clayoquot Sound watershed while also demonstrating respect and support for our Indigenous Communities.”



Limited to just 200 spots, the Summit starts at 3pm in the resort’s courtyard, with educational speakers from Spearfishing Canada, the Tla-o-qui-aht and Ahousaht First Nations, Ucluelet Aquarium, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and Bottom Dwellers Freediving, which runs seasonal learn-to-freedive courses from the resort. Topics covered include equipment education, sustainable harvesting, respectfully accessing traditional lands and waters, licensing and regulations.



“After seeing interest in Freedive and Spearfishing steadily grow over the last eight years, now is the time to ensure it evolves into a strong, healthy and sustainable culture that is inclusive and respectful to not just the ocean but to everyone who relies on the coast,” says Mick Sheinberg, of Spearfishing Canada. “In partnership with Tofino Resort + Marina, the BC Spearfishing Summit will bring together this tight-knit community, open a dialogue with the Coastal First Nations and underscore our core values of safety, sustainability and respect.”



Following the educational talks, the evening shifts to entertainment at 7pm with live music from Kalilah Haasatuk Rampanen and Kieran Campbell, complimentary beverages from Strait & Narrow and Whistle Buoy Brewing, Wandering Mollusk oyster bar, and DJ All Good with Special Guest Theo to round out the night. A raffle will be drawn throughout the evening with high value prizes including a freediver course with Bottom Dwellers, Tofino Resort + Marina’s West Coast Sauna Experience for four, and an offshore spearfishing adventure with the resort’s managing partner and NHL Stanley Cup winner, Willie Mitchell.



All proceeds will go to support the Nuu-Chah-Nulth Youth Warrior Leadership Program, a local society that combines traditional and mainstream leadership and wellness teachings to build capability, cultural pride and confidence in Nuu-Chah-Nulth First Nations youth. "Bottom Dwellers facilitates three-day snorkel-harvester youth programs in Ucluelet for the Warrior Leadership Program,” says Chris Adair, owner / operator of Bottom Dwellers. “The goal of these specially designed programs is to expose youth to underwater environments and aquatic species while deepening their connection to ancestral traditions and learning to harvest by hand from the ocean.”



Tickets to the B.C. Spearfishing Summit cost $40 per person and can be purchased here.



